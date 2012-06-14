(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Export-Import
Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) USD500m 2.875% senior notes
due 2017, issued under its USD1.5bn multi-currency medium-term
note programme, a final rating of 'A-'.
This follows the completion of the notes issue and the
receipt of final documents conforming to information previously
received. The final rating is same as the expected rating
assigned on 7 June 2012.
The notes are rated at the same level as MEXIM's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because
the notes constitute the bank's direct, unconditional and
unsecured obligations, and hence rank equally with its unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99.9%-owned by the
Minister of Finance (Incorporated). The Federal Lands
Commissioner (Incorporated) holds one ordinary share.
MEXIM's ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Support Rating '1' - Support Rating
Floor 'A-'
For more details on MEXIM's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms MEXIM at 'A-'; Outlook Stable", dated 3 October
2011, and MEXIM's rating report, dated 14 December 2011,
available at www.fitchratings.com.