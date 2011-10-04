(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', Support
Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor at 'A-'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
MEXIM's IDR is the same as that of the Malaysian sovereign,
reflecting Fitch's expectations of a very high propensity of
extraordinary state support in the event of need. This underpins
the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor at '1' and
'A-' respectively. The Stable Outlook reflects that of the
Malaysian sovereign rating.
MEXIM is a development financial institution wholly-owned by
the government, and has a specific policy role to support local
companies in the export industry and in securing projects and
contracts abroad.
While MEXIM's performance has not been satisfactory, its
financial profile has been supported by recapitalisation and
other financial support measures from the government. Downward
rating pressure may arise from a downgrade in the sovereign's
ratings or dilution in the government's propensity to provide
financial support to MEXIM, possibly as a result of
commercialisation objectives.
However, Fitch views these as remote prospects in the near
to medium term. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to
MEXIM because it is usually less meaningful to assess the
standalone financial strength of a "policy-type" financial
institution. MEXIM's risk profile is inherently moderated by its
policy mandates, with primary risks being exogenous.
Fitch believes that downside risks to earnings may arise
from further deterioration in asset quality due to another
global downturn. Losses in 2010 were the result of a
non-performing large corporate account and increased reserves on
existing NPLs.
Even though capital was slightly impaired as a result, the
residual buffer is still high, with an equity/asset ratio of 45%
at end-June 2011. MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99%-owned
by the Ministry of Finance of Malaysia.