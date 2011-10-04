(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

MEXIM's IDR is the same as that of the Malaysian sovereign, reflecting Fitch's expectations of a very high propensity of extraordinary state support in the event of need. This underpins the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor at '1' and 'A-' respectively. The Stable Outlook reflects that of the Malaysian sovereign rating.

MEXIM is a development financial institution wholly-owned by the government, and has a specific policy role to support local companies in the export industry and in securing projects and contracts abroad.

While MEXIM's performance has not been satisfactory, its financial profile has been supported by recapitalisation and other financial support measures from the government. Downward rating pressure may arise from a downgrade in the sovereign's ratings or dilution in the government's propensity to provide financial support to MEXIM, possibly as a result of commercialisation objectives.

However, Fitch views these as remote prospects in the near to medium term. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to MEXIM because it is usually less meaningful to assess the standalone financial strength of a "policy-type" financial institution. MEXIM's risk profile is inherently moderated by its policy mandates, with primary risks being exogenous.

Fitch believes that downside risks to earnings may arise from further deterioration in asset quality due to another global downturn. Losses in 2010 were the result of a non-performing large corporate account and increased reserves on existing NPLs.

Even though capital was slightly impaired as a result, the residual buffer is still high, with an equity/asset ratio of 45% at end-June 2011. MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99%-owned by the Ministry of Finance of Malaysia.