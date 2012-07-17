July 18 Moody's Investors Service has, at the issuer's request, reviewed the documents submitted to us in connection with the issuance of substitute letters of credit in support of the Michigan Strategic Fund Variable Rate Limited Obligation Revenue Bonds (Consumers Energy Company Project), Series 2005 and 2008 (the Bonds). The substitute letters of credit will be provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and will replace the existing letters of credit supporting the Bonds.