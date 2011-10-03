(The following was released by the rating agency)

Oct 3 (Reuters) --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Microsemi Corp. and removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it had been placed on July 25, 2011.

The outlook on the corporate credit rating is stable. We also affirmed our 'BB+' senior secured rating on the existing term loan but expect to withdraw that rating upon completion of the transaction.

The 'BB+' senior secured rating on the existing revolving credit remains on CreditWatch Negative and we expect to lower it to 'BB', equal to the preliminary rating on the new $800 million term loan, upon completion of the transaction.

At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB' issue-level rating (one notch above the corporate credit rating) and preliminary '2' recovery rating to the company's $800 million first-lien senior secured credit facility.

The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default.

Rationale Standard & Poor's expects the acquisition of Zarlink to strengthen Microsemi's good niche position as a provider of analog- and mixed-signal semiconductor components and to result in continued modest revenue and profitability growth, reflecting its new medical device and communications semiconductor portfolio.

We also expect the company will work to reduce leverage through debt reduction as a buffer against industry cyclicality. Microsemi is a designer and manufacturer of high-reliability discrete semiconductor products to the security, defense, and aerospace industries and integrated circuits for a broad range of commercial, enterprise, and industrial applications.

The acquisition of Zarlink broadens Microsemi's current product portfolio to include additional semiconductor products focusing on communications and medical devices applications.