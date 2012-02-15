(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 14, 2012-- MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. (MEHC; BBB+/Stable/--), whose recent announcement that it is acquiring two utility-scale solar projects from First Solar was applauded by a beleaguered solar industry, may nonetheless face long-term challenges as it moves into project financing renewable investments, says a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

"The solar industry, amid falling panel prices, sluggish power consumption, and company consolidations, is cheering the announcement as evidence that solar generation technology is attracting capital from mainstream energy players," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anne Selting. "However, MEHC has built its reputation on acquiring stable, regulated integrated electric and gas utilities," Ms. Selting added.

The report, titled "Industry Cheers Notwithstanding, MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. Is Not Immune To Large-Scale Solar Energy's Risks," provides answers to frequently asked questions that stem from MEHC's announcement. Topics include the projects in which MEHC is investing, how MEHC's renewables investments might affect our assessment of MEHC's business and financial risk profiles, and whether the creation of a renewables subsidiary means a change in MEHC's focus to riskier assets outside of the utility space.

