Overview
-- EQT Infrastructure Ltd. and Fortistar LLC have now signed
a definitive agreement to sell Midland Cogeneration Venture L.P.
(MCV) to an affiliate of OMERS Administration Corp. (OMERS).
-- We are placing our 'BBB-' rating on MCV's senior secured
notes on CreditWatch with developing implications.
-- As part of the CreditWatch resolution we will review the
new ownership structure and any implications for the project's
capital structure.
Rating Action
On Oct. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed
its 'BBB-' rating on Midland Cogeneration Venture L.P.'s (MCV)
$560 million senior secured notes on CreditWatch with developing
implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the Oct. 2, 2012,
announcement that EQT Infrastructure Ltd. and Fortistar LLC have
signed a definitive agreement to sell MCV to an affiliate of
OMERS Administration Corp. (OMERS; AAA/Stable/A-1+).
MCV is a 1,630-megawatt (MW) natural-gas-fired
combined-cycle plant in Midland, Mich., which entered commercial
operations in 1990. MCV is 100% owned by Midland Acquisition Co.
2 LLC (MAC2), which through various subsidiaries is indirectly
70% owned by EQT Infrastructure and about 30% owned by
Fortistar.
The CreditWatch developing listing indicates that we could
raise, lower, or affirm our rating following our review of how
the pending sale could affect the project. We could affirm the
rating if, in our assessment, the new ownership structure, the
project transaction structure and any changes in the capital
structure including debt at MAC2, the immediate parent of MCV,
supports a 'BBB-' rating. Or, assuming our analysis of the
ownership structure, transaction structure and capital structure
debt at MAC2 are supportive, we could potentially raise the
rating if we upgraded Consumers Energy Co. (BBB-/Positive/--),
which contracts for a significant amount of the project's energy
and capacity. The project has generated stronger cash flows to
support debt service due to lower property taxes and expenses
under the amended long-term service agreement (LTSA) with
General Electric Co. (AA+/Stable/A-1+) together with more
favorable terms (and extension) of the steam and electric power
agreement with Dow Chemical Co. that bring further
predictability to revenues. However, we may lower the rating if
the new ownership structure, the project transaction structure
and any changes in the capital structure including debt at MAC2,
the immediate parent of MCV, are not supportive of a 'BBB-'
rating.
The project's contractual framework provides the primary
credit support for this transaction. Up to 1,240 MW of the
asset's energy and capacity are contracted to Consumers Energy
through a power purchase agreement (PPA) that expires in 2025
and is co-terminal with the notes' maturity. Under our base
case, the PPA provides predictable payments of about 81% of the
project's revenue through the life of the notes. In addition to
its payments under the PPA, MCV also earns revenue by selling a
portion of its capacity, energy, and ancillary services into the
Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO) region
on a merchant basis. Under our base-case assumptions, merchant
sales and ancillary services will likely contribute about 12% of
revenues through the life of the notes. Following an extension,
the asset has an LTSA with GE through about 2021. This agreement
provides maintenance payment stability. The project recovers
service agreement costs, variable operation and maintenance
costs, and fuel costs under the terms of the PPA. Fuel costs are
reimbursed up to a heat rate of 8,500 Btu per kilowatt-hour.
When the PPA expires, Consumers Energy has the option to
purchase the facility or extend the PPA for an additional five
years.
The support from the contractual framework is offset by two
credit factors. First, the project has a steam and electric
power purchase agreement (SEPA) with Dow. Although this
agreement generates about 17% of revenues through 2015, the
contract currently represents a net loss to the project under
its current terms. However, MCV recently extended the contract
through the term of the PPA under favorable terms.
The presence of holding company debt at MAC2, the immediate
parent of MCV, is also a factor in our assessment. MAC2 issued a
seven-year term loan facility of $65 million subject to a custom
cash sweep to achieve a target debt balance schedule. Because
there is holding company debt, we analyzed projected financial
performance initially on a consolidated basis that factors in
all of the debt. Starting there, because of structural features
and MCV's debt service coverage performance under our base case
and various stress cases, we adjusted the senior secured bond
rating upward.
The 'BBB-' rating reflects the following risks:
-- The PPA helps to mitigate market power price risk.
Through the life of the debt, 81% of revenues are contracted
with a low-investment-grade off-taker; contracted revenues are
sufficient to pay all debt.
-- Lenders benefit from a full security package that
includes all project assets and a pledge of the equity in the
project.
-- Lenders benefit from structural protections such as
limitations on additional debt and a six-month debt service
reserve.
-- Operating performance has been consistently strong since
the inception of the amended and restated PPA in 2008, with
average PPA availabilities of about 99.6% and at 100% for the
first six months of 2012.
The rating reflects the following risks:
-- Total leverage, including holding company debt, results
in a consolidated credit profile that could constrain the rating
if the project's cash flows are impeded.
-- The project is exposed to counterparty risk with
Consumers Energy.
-- The age of the turbines, although this is offset by the
LTSA and maintenance practices at the plant.
Liquidity
The project's liquidity includes a six-month debt service
reserve. Ancillary facilities of $100 million, which the project
will use to fund the debt service reserve, will also serve as
collateral posting under the steam and energy purchase agreement
with Dow and other project requirements. The extension of the
term of the SEPA agreement also removed the need for the $25
million credit support agreement. This should lead to a
reduction of the ancillary facilities to $75 million which the
project expects to happen around the middle of October, 2012.
The project can use the balance of the ancillary facilities,
which should be about $40 million, for working capital purposes.
We would consider the ancillary facilities, if drawn, to be
parity debt.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch placement as the sale
process proceeds and we acquire a sound understanding of MCV's
new ownership structure and its potential impact on its credit
quality.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty
Methodology, Dec 20, 2011
-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria,
Sept. 18, 2007
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Midland Cogeneration Venture L.P.
Senior Secured BBB-/Watch Dev BBB-/Stable