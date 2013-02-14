NEW YORK, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a
peer review of the following 16 mid-tier regional banks:
Associated Banc-Corp. (ASBC), Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH),
BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY),
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.(EWBC),
First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), First National of
Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Niagara Financial Group, Inc.
(FNFG), Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), Hancock Holding
Company (HBHC), People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.(SNV), TCF Financial Corporation (TCB), UMB
Financial Corp.(UMBF), Webster Financial Corporation (WBS).
For additional information on individual ratings drivers and
sensitivities see individual press release for each company.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONAL
Fitch revised ratings or outlooks for CATY, FULT, FNNI, TCB,
SNV and UMBF.
CATY's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB', and the Outlook was revised to Stable from Positive.
The ratings change reflects CATY's improving operating
performance as measured by return on assets (ROA), as well as
continuation of its improving asset quality and capital levels.
FULT's ratings were downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', and the
Outlook remains Stable. The rating change reflects lagging asset
quality improvements, relatively higher funding costs compared
to peer and sluggish economic recovery in one of FULT's core
markets.
FNNI's ratings were upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and the
Outlook was revised to Stable from Positive. The upgrade of
FNNI's IDRs reflects the company's positive trend in its core
operating performance, improving asset quality metrics and solid
tangible and risk-adjusted capital levels.
TCB's ratings were downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', and the
Outlook remains Negative. The downgrade of TCB's rating
primarily reflects the company's sustained weak asset quality
and consumer-oriented, higher-risk balance sheet compared to
other mid-tier regional banks. The Negative Outlook reflects the
view that further negative rating action could take place if
credit risk is not stabilized over the near-to-mid-term causing
negative earnings performance and capital deterioration.
Additionally, if the bank's relatively new strategies do not
favorably impact TCB's operating results and financial condition
negative ratings pressure could occur SNV's ratings were
affirmed at 'BB-', and the Outlook for SNV has been revised to
Positive from Negative. The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's
view that credit risk has stabilized and that management will
continue to address its elevated level of problem credits in the
intermediate term.
UMBF's short-term IDR was downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'.
Fitch's downgrade of UMB's short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F1+'
reflects the more typical alignment of the short-term IDR to the
long-term IDR. The mid-tier regional group is comprised of banks
with total assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion. IDRs
for this group is relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB-' and a
high of 'A+'.
Mid-tier regional banks typically lag their large regional
bank counterparts by asset size, geographic footprint and
product/revenue diversification. As such mid-tier regional banks
are more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as geographic
or single name concentrations.
The majority of institutions within this group have retail
branch networks which reside in contiguously located state
geographies - typically three to four different states. Fitch's
mid-tier regional bank group has fairly homogenous business
strategies. The institutions are mostly reliant on spread income
from loans and investments. On average, non-interest income
represents 29% of total revenues for Fitch's mid-tier bank
group, while Fitch's large regional banks generate 38% of
revenue from non-interest income. With limited opportunity to
improve fee-based income in the near term, Fitch expects that
mid-tier banks will continue to face greater earnings headwinds
in 2013 than larger institutions with greater revenue
diversification.
At the end of third quarter 2012, the median mid-tier ROA
for mid-tier banks was 0.93%, which lags the median ROA for
large regionals by 18 basis points (bps). Share repurchases is
common theme amongst the mid-tier banks. As mid-tier banks face
earnings headwinds, institutions have begun repurchasing common
shares to improve shareholder returns. Fitch anticipates
continued repurchase activity in 2013 as the median ROCE was
8.4% for mid-tier banks compared to 10.3% for large regional
banks. In addition to share repurchases, Fitch has observed that
some mid-tier banks have looked to their investment portfolio to
improve returns.
Most notably, CLOs and CMBS have become more popular amongst
mid-tier banks. Although such securities are beneficial to
yields and returns, Fitch notes that such purchases can be a
negative ratings driver if the risks are not properly measured,
monitored and controlled. Asset quality continues to improve
throughout the banking sector. Both nonperforming assets (NPAs)
and net charge-offs (NCOs) are down significantly year over
year. Fitch anticipates further asset quality improvement as
nonperforming loan (NPL) inflow slows. Reserve levels have also
declined as asset quality improves, which has been beneficial to
earnings in 2012. Fitch expects further reserve releases in 2013
but at a slower pace. The median reserve level for Mid-Tier
banks was 1.7% at the end of third quarter 2012, down from a
median of 2.1% at the end of 2012. RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC) ASBC's ratings were
affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook remains Positive. The
affirmation of the ratings reflects the continued maintenance of
adequate capital and liquidity profiles relative to peers in
addition to further improvements in ASBC's asset quality metrics
in absolute and relative terms. Fitch notes that while the
company's return on average assets (ROAA) has improved over the
last 12 to 18 months, overall performance has been augmented
through reserve releases. ASBC has taken just a $3 million
provision since the fourth quarter of 2011 (4Q'11).
Further, earnings have been boosted over the last year
through the rally in mortgage rates which has added over $50
million of incremental pre-tax mortgage banking income to the
bottom line. The level of earnings, which are significantly
below some higher rated institutions, represents the main hurdle
for upwards rating momentum over the intermediate term. Over the
more medium term, ratings could benefit from controlled,
strategic balance sheet growth, combined with costs savings
realized through efficiency measures. Conversely, a sharp
reverse in asset quality trends, particularly in the growing C&I
book, could negatively impact both ASBC's rating and outlook.
Further, more aggressive capital management at the bank or
holding company level could lead to negative rating actions.
Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the 'A-'
rating for BOH. BOK FINANCIAL CORP (BOK) BOK's ratings were
affirmed at 'A'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation of
ratings reflects the institution's conservative balance sheet
and robust earnings profile. Earnings are one of the strongest
and most diverse of the mid-tier group. Liquidity and funding
profile is also strong with a 60% loan/deposit ratio, which
includes a significant portion of non-interest bearing deposits.
Although BOK does not have an outsized commercial loan portfolio
in the energy industry, most of the economies the bank serves
are considered highly correlated to the energy industry.
Therefore, any structural stress in the energy industry
could pressure asset quality at BOK and ultimately ratings.
Upward rating potential is considered unlikely in the near to
intermediate term given the geographical concentration in the in
the Oklahoma and Texas markets. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)
CATY's IDR was upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB', and the Outlook was
revised to Stable from Positive. The ratings change reflects
CATY's improving operating performance as measured by ROA, as
well as continuation of its improving asset quality and capital
levels. With today's action, upward movement of the company's
ratings is now considered limited absent significant improvement
made to the company's funding profile. CATY's concentration to
commercial real estate also represents a constraining factor on
the company's rating. Similar to others in the industry, CATY
has been originating residential mortgage loans, some of which
have been held on balance sheet. Fitch remains cautious about
the growth in this portfolio, which is predominantly 30 year
mortgages and its ramifications on interest rate risk.
Conversely, the ratings could experience negative pressure if
capital management is aggressive once the MOU is settled and
TARP is repaid, or if earnings and asset quality experience a
reversal in trends. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) CFR's
ratings were affirmed at 'A'. The Outlook remains Stable.
The affirmation of ratings reflects the company's solid and
consistent earnings performance, strong funding and capital
profiles, and nominal credit costs through the cycle. CFR has
demonstrated consistent earnings through the cycle, and although
reported earnings are below pre-crisis levels, they remain above
peer averages. As is typical for CFR, liquidity remains very
strong. With a loan-to-deposit ratio below 50%, the company has
ample low cost funding to support loan growth. Fitch expects
that this ratio will increase when the economy improves and CFR
takes advantage of more attractive lending opportunities, but
that it will always remain below industry averages. Capital
remains appropriate in light of CFR's risk profile, and net
charge-offs continue to remain well below peer averages. Fitch
continues to highlight CFR's portfolio of state and municipal
bond securities, which represents approximately 12% of assets.
Most of these securities are guaranteed by the Texas
Permanent School Fund (TPSF), which is rated 'AAA' by Fitch.
While these bonds have historically performed well, CFR does
have a concentration with one guarantor, albeit highly rated.
Fitch views a downgrade or nonperformance of the TPSF as remote,
but one that would have meaningful consequences for CFR. Fitch
views an upgrade from CFR's current ratings as unlikely as CFR
is one of the highest rated banks in the U.S. Conversely, a
downgrade could occur if there is material deterioration in
asset quality, earnings or capital, though given CFR's
consistency and track record through the most recent crisis,
this is also viewed as unlikely. East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)
EWBC's ratings were affirmed at 'BBB'. The Outlook remains
Stable. The affirmation of ratings reflects EWBC's strong
operating performance and improving asset quality. EWBC's ROA
and net interest margins (NIM) are second highest in the
mid-tier group.
Fitch makes various adjustments to EWBC's reported earnings
related to purchased loan accretion, and the indemnification
asset. Excluding these items, the adjusted ROA and NIM are solid
at 1.33% and 4.06% for the nine months ending 2012,
respectively. EWBC has managed to lower its cost of funding,
primarily through lower FHLB and time deposit balances; however,
long-dated repo agreements continue to drag the NIM to the tune
of 24 bps. Fitch acknowledges that the NIM could see some
downward pressure as EWBC continues to replace run-off in its
covered loan portfolio with assets originated at lower yields.
Any presumed pressure to EWBC's NIM would be in line with peers.
EWBC's ratings are considered to be at the higher end of their
potential range in the medium term given the reliance on spread
income and aggressive C&I growth. Any upward ratings momentum
would be driven by a mature loan portfolio with performance
history and an increase in fee income to be in line with EWBC's
peer group.
EWBC's rating could be downgraded if direct exposure to
China increases, substantial deterioration in asset quality
occurs or earnings come under pressure. First Horizon National
Corporation (FHN) FHN's ratings were affirmed at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable. Fitch downgraded FHN's ratings to
their current levels in December 2012 reflecting Fitch's view of
FHN's ongoing future performance amidst a challenging economic
environment. Fitch believes that going forward earnings will be
challenged by the expected prolonged period of low interest
rates, along with high credit costs related to the nonstrategic
portfolio. Fitch notes that FHN has made considerable progress
in shifting its strategy over the past few years, but the
progress in terms of returning to stronger levels of
profitability has been delayed, due in part to the weak economic
recovery.
Further, whereas FHN's capital ratios were formerly strong
in relation to peer capital ratios have fallen more in line with
similarly rated banks. Fitch believes that current capital
levels firmly plant FHN at its present rating. Moreover, capital
can sustain up to a 100 bp hit related to a potential Private
Label Securitization (PLS) charge and still be sufficient to
warrant a 'BBB-' rating, in Fitch's view. Finally, it is Fitch's
expectation that the primary subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank,
NA (FTBNA), will continue to receive regulatory approval to
upstream dividends to the parent in order to cover operating
expenses, service holding company debt and meet the subordinated
debt maturity in May 2013 given the subsidiaries high level of
Tier 1 Common capital. The inability of FTBNA to receive
regulatory approval for upstreaming dividends would likely
result in negative rating action.
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG) FNFG's ratings
were affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
The rating affirmation and Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's
view that FNFG's current capital position is lean providing
limited flexibility should challenges arise given significant
loan growth through acquisitions, heightened integration risks
and the modest increase in risk profile of the company. FNFG's
capital position is much lower than similarly-rated peers and
most of Fitch's U.S. rated financial institutions from a
tangible common equity (TCE) position and a regulatory capital
standpoint. FNFG's Tier 1 Common Ratio, TCE and Tier 1 RBC
totaled 7.59%, 5.87%, and 9.51% for 3Q'12, respectively.
To date, asset quality is solid. NCOs and NPAs (which
includes troubled debt restructuring and acquired loans) stood
at 0.21 and 1.85% for 3Q'12. However, Fitch notes that the
company's risk profile has modestly increased given riskier
investment securities such as CLO holdings and the loan
portfolio mix has shifted to more commercially-oriented loans.
The loan portfolio includes exposure to highly leveraged
transactions, asset-based lending, credit cards, indirect auto,
and syndications. Given economic uncertainties, credit losses
may increase from historical standards. Further, Fitch believes
the company's capital build may be prolonged versus its initial
expectations. Although FNFG's core operating revenues continue
to be reasonable, in Fitch's view, forecasted earnings may also
be complicated by the difficult economic and low interest rate
environment. Positive rating action or a return to a Stable
Outlook may ensue should the company improve its capital
position to peer averages, absent any negative asset quality
trends and decline in profitability measures. Conversely,
negative ratings action could occur if asset quality trends
deteriorate. Additionally, although not anticipated, an
acquisition in the near term or aggressive capital management
could negatively impact ratings.
First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI) FNNI's ratings were
upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and the Outlook was revised to
Stable from Positive. Today's action reflects the company's more
stable operating performance, improvements in asset quality
ratios, as well as stronger regulatory capital ratios. FNNI's
earnings profile has improved, as it has recorded fewer one-time
gains and more recent earnings metrics are reflective of core
operations. FNNI's earnings and profitability have improved as
the company has pursued strategic partnerships in its credit
card portfolio, which has allowed it to create alliances with
the largest national and local retailers. The company's PPNR, as
a measure of core performance, has improved 152 bps over the
last 12 months. FNNI's loan portfolio has experienced positive
credit trends as both past due loans and non-accruals loans were
down significantly year-over-year. Absolute levels of NPLs have
decreased 60% since year-end 2009 (YE09), while classified and
special mention assets have also experienced a similar trend.
Although NPAs remain elevated, relative to other mid-tier peers,
Fitch expects asset quality to continue improving, albeit at a
slower pace, in the near-to-medium term. Historically, Fitch has
considered FNNI's capital management to be aggressive; however,
the company has since improved its capital ratios which have
been boosted through retained earnings, the sale of FNNI's
merchant processing business, and more optimal levels of
risk-weighted assets.
FNNI's risk based Tier 1 ratio was in excess of 13% at 4Q'12
compared to 10.50% in fiscal year 2010 (FY10). Although capital
levels are closely aligned to the mid-tier peer averages, Fitch
will closely monitor any capital erosion resulting from
distribution to shareholders. With today's action, further
upward movement of the company's ratings are considered limited.
Significant improved in asset quality, and earnings would result
in further movement of the rating, however Fitch does not
anticipate this to be the case in the medium term. Fulton
Financial Corporation (FULT) FULT's ratings were downgraded to
'BBB+' from 'A-', and the Outlook remains Stable. The rating
change reflects lagging asset quality improvements, higher
funding costs relative to peer, and sluggish economic recovery
in one of FULT's core markets. Although Fitch believes FULT is
well reserved, the level of NCOs has not declined at the rate of
other 'A-' rated institutions who took the bulk of their credit
losses in 2010.
Additionally, Fitch expects capital levels will remain
relatively flat in the near term as the company looks to improve
shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.
Fitch believes FULT is solidly situated at its 'BBB+' rating.
Further ratings improvement is unlikely in the near term given
higher funding and credit cost relative to more highly rated
institutions. Negative ratings pressure could occur if credit
metrics deterioration or if tangible capital levels are
significantly reduced. Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) HBHC's
ratings were affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Outlook remains Stable.
Fitch's rating action is reflective of HBHC's conservative
operating philosophy, satisfactory operating performance, and
good capital ratios. Given that HBHC has over the last couple of
years been focused on integrating the operations of Whitney
Holding Corporation into its operations, Fitch believes that
HBHC's franchise has been enhanced through a more diversified
loan portfolio, incremental opportunities for growth, as well as
the ability to cross-sell additional products to existing
customers. Additionally, Fitch believes that the continued
integration will afford HBHC the opportunity to realize
additional cost savings which should provide a modest boost to
earnings.
Fitch would note, however, that a more meaningful pick-up in
earnings generation is predicated on significant loan growth and
cross-selling, both of which Fitch believes are more
intermediate term to potentially longer-term opportunities.
Fitch believes there is limited upside to HBHC's ratings or
Rating Outlook should the company continue to improve
profitability over a very extended period through both cost
savings as well as loan growth, all while maintaining good
capital ratios. Risks to the ratings include the pursuit of
another large acquisition, or if Fitch were to surmise that the
company was reducing pricing and terms and conditions to win
large amounts of new business, which could impact profitability
and credit costs over time. People's United Financial, Inc.
(PBCT) PBCT's ratings were affirmed at 'A-'. The Outlook remains
Stable.
The affirmation of PBCT's ratings is supported by the
company's solid capital levels and history of limited credit
losses throughout the credit cycle. PBCT's announced stock
repurchase plan during the fourth quarter of 2012 was
anticipated by Fitch and was already assumed in our current and
prior ratings. That said, further reductions of TCE beyond
median levels for mid-tier banks could result in negative
ratings action. PBCT's current rating has limited upside given
an earnings profile that lags its rated peers and a loan to
deposit ratio that's amongst the highest of the mid-tier group.
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), SNV's ratings were affirmed at
'BB-' and the Outlook was revised to Positive from Negative. The
Outlook revision to Positive from Negative reflects Fitch's view
that credit risk has stabilized and that management will
continue to address its elevated level of problem credits in the
intermediate term.
Further, Fitch believes that capital levels are now
sufficient to absorb future credit losses as they occur and are
adequate relative to the company's rating level. The ratings
affirmation reflects the company's high level of NPAs (inclusive
of accruing TDRs) in both relative and absolute terms as well as
a weak earnings profile going forward. Fitch notes that SNV
management has made modest progress in addressing the company's
high risk profile and stabilizing its balance sheet through loan
sales, loan workouts and equity raises over the last 12 to 24
months which will likely lead to more positive operating results
going forward. This is evidenced by management's reversal of
$800 million in reserves held against the company's deferred tax
asset (DTA) which significantly boosted core capital at year end
2012. However, SNV's asset quality remains noticeably worse than
other higher rated credits in the peer group reviewed and
continues to be a negative rating driver. Further, in Fitch's
view, core earnings performance will continue to lag peer
institutions as credit costs will continue to weigh on the
bottom line.
Fitch notes that sustained positive AQ trends leading to
consistently positive earnings performance and capital
augmentation could result in positive rating action in the
intermediate term. Fitch expects the outstanding MOU to be
terminated as well as CPP preferred shares being paid off in
2013. As communicated in the past by Fitch, both of these events
could result in positive rating action. Conversely, a sharp
reversal in AQ trends resulting in negative earnings performance
and capital deterioration would likely result in adverse rating
action. Further, any abnormal delay in paying back TARP prior to
the dividend rate reset rate could cause Fitch to reevaluate
SNV's ratings or Outlook. TCF Financial Corporation (TCB) TCB's
ratings were downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
The Outlook remains Negative. The downgrade of TCB's
long-term and short-term ratings primarily reflects the
company's sustained weak asset quality and consumer-oriented,
higher-risk balance sheet compared to other mid-tier regional
banks. More specifically, Fitch remains concerned about the
company's level of exposure to consumer real estate relative to
capital that has been thinned out through strategic balance
sheet restructurings as well as the relatively lower level of
readily available liquidity on balance sheet.
The Ratings Outlook at Negative reflecting the view that
further negative rating action could take place if credit risk
is not stabilized over the near-to-mid-term causing negative
earnings performance and capital deterioration or if the bank's
relatively new strategies do not favorably impact TCB's
operating results and financial condition. In the long term, if
legacy credits show improving trends TCB's ratings or Outlook
could be positively impacted. Conversely, TCF's ratings are
sensitive to asset quality trends, which, if remain volatile and
negative, could result in adverse rating action. Further, if the
company's relatively new national lending strategies such as
near-prime auto lending fail to positively impact the company's
operating results and overall financial condition, Fitch could
take negative rating action.
UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) UMB's short-term IDR was
downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'. Fitch's downgrade of UMB's
short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F1+' reflects the more typical
alignment of the short-term IDR to the long-term IDR. The
long-term IDRs of UMBF have been affirmed at 'A+'. Fitch
continues to regard UMB's conservative funding and liquidity
profile to be key rating strengths. UMB has demonstrated a long
history of conservative management and oversight, which has
guided the company successfully through multiple business cycles
over the last several years, consistently delivering solid
operating performance and maintaining good credit quality, which
Fitch expects will continue. Fitch anticipates the company will
maintain its strong operating results over an intermediate to
long-term horizon. Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) WBS's
ratings were affirmed at 'BBB'.
The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation is supported by
WBS's improving profitability and asset quality trends in line
with Fitch's expectations. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
view that WBS's asset quality measures will continue to improve
in the near term, credit losses will remain manageable and
tangible common equity will not be reduced by more than 25 bps
from 3Q'12 levels. WBS's tangible common capital ratio is near
the lower end of its rated peers. At current levels, Fitch views
WBS's capitalization as a constraint for further positive
ratings action. Conversely, Fitch believes that WBS's IDRs have
limited upside in the near term given lower capital levels
compared to peers, elevated problem assets and earnings
headwinds to confront in the coming quarters. Additionally,
stagnant or deteriorating asset quality metrics such as NPAs or
charge off rates could result in negative ratings pressure.