(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed China-based MIE Holdings Corporation's (MIE) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a
Stable Outlook. Its USD400m 9.75% due 2016 senior notes have
also been affirmed at 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The ratings reflect the upstream nature of MIE's operations
and the consequent exposure to potential oil price volatility.
The ratings also reflect that its proven reserves and production
levels are in line with other oil and gas companies rated in the
'B' category. At end-2011, MIE had proven reserves of 61 million
barrels (2010: 34 million).
During 2011, the total net production was 4.14 million
barrels, including output from the newly acquired Emir Oil in
Q411. The acquisition of Kazakhstani producer Emir Oil in
September 2011 has expanded MIE's operating scale, and Fitch
notes that execution risks associated with the acquisition are
decreasing. The latter view is based on the smooth integration
of Emir Oil with MIE in the first phase and contribution from
its Kazakhstani assets since Q411. The benefits of the
acquisition have been incorporated into the current ratings.
Despite its oil production in Kazakhstan, MIE's Chinese
operations remain the key source of cash inflow. MIE operates
three oilfields with low permeability reservoirs in China under
production-sharing contracts (PSC) with PetroChina Company
Limited ('A+'/Stable).
This high concentration of production assets makes it
vulnerable to operational disruptions. On the other hand, its
low-cost production in China, its established track record, and
its long-term relationship with a strong counterparty
(PetroChina) provide significant support to MIE's ratings. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that MIE will
maintain a financial profile appropriate for its current
ratings. Although production from its newly acquired Kazakhstan
assets is trailing somewhat behind Fitch's initial expectations,
MIE's cash generation is benefiting from high oil prices and tax
savings from changes to the windfall tax regime in China. MIE's
ratings may be downgraded if funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage rises above 3.0x and if FFO gross
interest cover falls below 4.5x, both on a sustained basis.
Material adverse changes in the regulatory environment
would also result in downward rating pressure. No positive
rating action is expected in the next 12 to 18 months given
MIE's limited operating scale.
Over the medium-term, a positive rating action may be
considered if MIE's proven reserves increase to 200 million
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and average daily production
increase to 80,000 boe per day while maintaining FFO-adjusted
net leverage and net debt/operating EBITDAR below 1.5x and 1.0x,
respectively, and FFO gross interest cover over 8.0x. Fitch's
Recovery Rating of 'RR4' currently assumes no prior-ranking debt
in the near term.
If material senior ranking debt were to be raised by
subsidiaries in the future, the instrument's rating and Recovery
Rating may be negatively affected.