(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based MIE Holdings Corporation's (MIE) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook and its senior unsecured rating at 'B'.

At the same time, the agency has assigned an expected rating of 'B(EXP) to MIE's proposed USD notes issue with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The final rating on the notes is contingent on the receipt of information conforming to the documentation already received.

The ratings reflect the upstream nature of MIE's operations and the consequent exposure to potential oil price volatility as well as its limited, albeit expanding, operating scale. Its proven reserves and production levels are in line with other oil and gas companies rated in the 'B' category. At end-2011, MIE had proven oil reserves of 61 million barrels (2010: 32.9 million) with a reserve life of about 11 years. For 2012, total net production was about 5.3 million barrels (2011: 4.1 million barrels). The increase in production is mostly attributed to Emir Oil in Kazakhstan which MIE acquired in 2011. The acquisition of Emir Oil, and to a smaller extent, of Pan-China Resources Limited and Sino Gas & Energy Limited, both in 2012, has expanded MIE's operating scale. Fitch sees the execution risk for Emir Oil decreasing with increased contribution from its Kazakhstani assets since Q411. Pan-China Resources will begin to contribute to MIE's EBITDA from 2013.

MIE's organic reserve growth prospects from its north eastern China oil fields - Daan, Moliqing, Miao 3, and Kazkhstan assets - are moderate. The company expects reserve growth from Sino Gas & Energy over time; however, this is still at an early stage of development. Fitch does not envisage revenue contributions from Sino Gas & Energy until 2015/16. Despite increasing geographical diversity, MIE's north eastern Chinese operations remain the key source of cash inflow. MIE operates three oilfields with low permeability reservoirs in China under production-sharing contracts (PSC) with PetroChina Company Limited ('A+'/Stable). This high concentration of production assets makes it vulnerable to any operational disruption. Nevertheless, MIE's low-cost production in China, its established track record, and its long-term relationship with a strong counterparty (PetroChina) provide significant support to its ratings.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that MIE would maintain a financial profile appropriate for its current ratings. The proceeds from the proposed USD notes issue are to be used for refinancing outstanding bank debt, capital expenditure, working capital and other general corporate use, such as the development of MIE's existing oil & gas fields.

Fitch expects MIE's financial leverage to increase following the proposed notes issue. However, the agency also expects MIE's cash generation to benefit from high oil prices in addition to higher production from its north-eastern China operations and its Kazakhstani assets. The agency expects MIE's financial leverage, as measured by net adjusted debt/funds from operations (FFO), to be less than 2x over the next two years (end-2011: 1.2x). Fitch's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' of MIE's senior unsecured debt reflects average recovery prospect and immaterial onshore bank debt or offshore secured bank facilities. Following the proposed notes issue and refinancing of bank debt, MIE's debt will primarily comprise senior unsecured USD notes. If material senior ranking debt were to be raised by subsidiaries in the future, the instrument's rating and Recovery Rating may be negatively affected.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include

- FFO adjusted net leverage exceeding 3x (2011: 1.2x) on a sustained basis

- FFO gross interest coverage under 4.5x (2011: 6.4x) on a sustained basis

- Significant dividend payments

- Material changes in taxation in PRC and Kazakhstan leading to adverse effect on its cash flows

- Material adverse legal disputes leading to adverse effect on its cash flows

- Material acquisition that would weaken the risk profile before Sino Gas & Energy can generate meaningful operating cash flows

Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include

- FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis

- FFO gross interest coverage exceeding 6x on a sustained basis

- Proven reserves above 200mmboe - Average daily production exceeding 80,000boepd (2011: around 12,800boepd)