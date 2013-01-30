(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based MIE Holdings Corporation's (MIE) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook and its senior
unsecured rating at 'B'.
At the same time, the agency has assigned an expected rating
of 'B(EXP) to MIE's proposed USD notes issue with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'. The final rating on the notes is contingent on
the receipt of information conforming to the documentation
already received.
The ratings reflect the upstream nature of MIE's operations
and the consequent exposure to potential oil price volatility as
well as its limited, albeit expanding, operating scale. Its
proven reserves and production levels are in line with other oil
and gas companies rated in the 'B' category. At end-2011, MIE
had proven oil reserves of 61 million barrels (2010: 32.9
million) with a reserve life of about 11 years. For 2012, total
net production was about 5.3 million barrels (2011: 4.1 million
barrels). The increase in production is mostly attributed to
Emir Oil in Kazakhstan which MIE acquired in 2011. The
acquisition of Emir Oil, and to a smaller extent, of Pan-China
Resources Limited and Sino Gas & Energy Limited, both in 2012,
has expanded MIE's operating scale. Fitch sees the execution
risk for Emir Oil decreasing with increased contribution from
its Kazakhstani assets since Q411. Pan-China Resources will
begin to contribute to MIE's EBITDA from 2013.
MIE's organic reserve growth prospects from its north
eastern China oil fields - Daan, Moliqing, Miao 3, and Kazkhstan
assets - are moderate. The company expects reserve growth from
Sino Gas & Energy over time; however, this is still at an early
stage of development. Fitch does not envisage revenue
contributions from Sino Gas & Energy until 2015/16. Despite
increasing geographical diversity, MIE's north eastern Chinese
operations remain the key source of cash inflow. MIE operates
three oilfields with low permeability reservoirs in China under
production-sharing contracts (PSC) with PetroChina Company
Limited ('A+'/Stable). This high concentration of production
assets makes it vulnerable to any operational disruption.
Nevertheless, MIE's low-cost production in China, its
established track record, and its long-term relationship with a
strong counterparty (PetroChina) provide significant support to
its ratings.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that MIE
would maintain a financial profile appropriate for its current
ratings. The proceeds from the proposed USD notes issue are to
be used for refinancing outstanding bank debt, capital
expenditure, working capital and other general corporate use,
such as the development of MIE's existing oil & gas fields.
Fitch expects MIE's financial leverage to increase following
the proposed notes issue. However, the agency also expects MIE's
cash generation to benefit from high oil prices in addition to
higher production from its north-eastern China operations and
its Kazakhstani assets. The agency expects MIE's financial
leverage, as measured by net adjusted debt/funds from operations
(FFO), to be less than 2x over the next two years (end-2011:
1.2x). Fitch's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' of MIE's senior
unsecured debt reflects average recovery prospect and immaterial
onshore bank debt or offshore secured bank facilities. Following
the proposed notes issue and refinancing of bank debt, MIE's
debt will primarily comprise senior unsecured USD notes. If
material senior ranking debt were to be raised by subsidiaries
in the future, the instrument's rating and Recovery Rating may
be negatively affected.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to negative rating action include
- FFO adjusted net leverage exceeding 3x (2011: 1.2x) on a
sustained basis
- FFO gross interest coverage under 4.5x (2011: 6.4x) on a
sustained basis
- Significant dividend payments
- Material changes in taxation in PRC and Kazakhstan leading
to adverse effect on its cash flows
- Material adverse legal disputes leading to adverse effect
on its cash flows
- Material acquisition that would weaken the risk profile
before Sino Gas & Energy can generate meaningful operating cash
flows
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to positive rating action include
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis
- FFO gross interest coverage exceeding 6x on a sustained
basis
- Proven reserves above 200mmboe - Average daily production
exceeding 80,000boepd (2011: around 12,800boepd)