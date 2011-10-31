(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 31, 2011-Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today it has revised its rating outlook to
stable, from positive, on Australia-based nickel miner Mirabela
Nickel Ltd.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' corporate credit
rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on Mirabela, and the
recovery rating of '4' on the company's senior unsecured debt.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that Mirabela's
improvement in unit cash cost of production is slower than we
initially forecast. The slower decrease in cash costs combined
with the recent close-out of commodity hedges at a cost of about
US$20 million have resulted in current cash balances being lower
than we had anticipated," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Thomas Jacquot.
However, we expect the company to complete major improvement
works by early 2012. The plant upgrade works at the company's
Santa Rita mine site in Brazil will be completed, and the
company would have improved the operation of the mine toward a
steady-state cash cost.
While the expected decrease in cash costs proved slower than
we initially forecast, in part due to the strong Brazilian real
against the U.S. dollar, the company benefited from strong
nickel prices that partly offset those higher operating costs.
Based on the company's operating performance to date, we
consider that Mirabela should still be able to reach its
long-term target of cash cost of production commensurate with
second-quartile producers, albeit later than originally
envisaged.
Mr. Jacquot added: "Underpinning the stable outlook are the
adequate progress of the company toward reaching steady-state
production during 2012, the current status of the upgrade works
expected to be completed in early 2012, and the adequate cash
reserves Mirabela holds to support the business in the interim
period. The outlook also reflects our view that the company is
appropriately placed to withstand lower-than-historical nickel
prices if this were to happen over a prolonged period."
We may raise the rating if Mirabela successfully lowers its
unit cash cost to levels commensurate with second-quartile
producers, maintains adequate liquidity, generates positive cash
flow after capital expenditure, and demonstrates EBITDA interest
cover of more than 5x and debt service cover ratio (including
capital expenditure) of more than 4x. Conversely, the rating may
face downward pressure if there are further delays in achieving
cash-flow-positive operations, further weakening of the
company's liquidity position or a severe drop in nickel prices.
And any additional expansion capital expenditure (such as the
development of the Santa Rita underground resource) in the near
term could put pressure on the rating.