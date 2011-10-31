(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 31, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has revised its rating outlook to stable, from positive, on Australia-based nickel miner Mirabela Nickel Ltd.

At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on Mirabela, and the recovery rating of '4' on the company's senior unsecured debt.

"The outlook revision reflects our view that Mirabela's improvement in unit cash cost of production is slower than we initially forecast. The slower decrease in cash costs combined with the recent close-out of commodity hedges at a cost of about US$20 million have resulted in current cash balances being lower than we had anticipated," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Jacquot.

However, we expect the company to complete major improvement works by early 2012. The plant upgrade works at the company's Santa Rita mine site in Brazil will be completed, and the company would have improved the operation of the mine toward a steady-state cash cost.

While the expected decrease in cash costs proved slower than we initially forecast, in part due to the strong Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar, the company benefited from strong nickel prices that partly offset those higher operating costs.

Based on the company's operating performance to date, we consider that Mirabela should still be able to reach its long-term target of cash cost of production commensurate with second-quartile producers, albeit later than originally envisaged.

Mr. Jacquot added: "Underpinning the stable outlook are the adequate progress of the company toward reaching steady-state production during 2012, the current status of the upgrade works expected to be completed in early 2012, and the adequate cash reserves Mirabela holds to support the business in the interim period. The outlook also reflects our view that the company is appropriately placed to withstand lower-than-historical nickel prices if this were to happen over a prolonged period."

We may raise the rating if Mirabela successfully lowers its unit cash cost to levels commensurate with second-quartile producers, maintains adequate liquidity, generates positive cash flow after capital expenditure, and demonstrates EBITDA interest cover of more than 5x and debt service cover ratio (including capital expenditure) of more than 4x. Conversely, the rating may face downward pressure if there are further delays in achieving cash-flow-positive operations, further weakening of the company's liquidity position or a severe drop in nickel prices. And any additional expansion capital expenditure (such as the development of the Santa Rita underground resource) in the near term could put pressure on the rating.