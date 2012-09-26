(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Mirabela Nickel Ltd., an Australia-based nickel miner
with operations in Brazil, completed a US$120 million equity
raising in June 2012, which removed any immediate liquidity
concerns.
-- The company's half-year results are materially better
than our expectations and it has achieved a unit cash cost of
production of US$6 per pound during the second half of 2012,
which is slightly earlier than our expectations.
-- As a result, we are revising our rating outlook on
Mirabela to stable from negative, and affirming the issuer
credit rating at 'CCC+'.
-- In the medium term, the company's financial stability
would depend on cash costs further reducing toward US$5.50 per
pound, a level that would generate surplus cash flow after
capital expenditure.
Rating Action
On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised its rating outlook on Mirabela Nickel Ltd. to stable
from negative. We also affirmed the 'CCC+' issuer credit rating
on the company, 'CCC+' issue rating on the company's US$395
million bonds due 2018, and issue recovery rating of '4'.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that Mirabela has
removed potentially high liquidity pressure in early 2013 with
its US$120 million equity raising in June 2012 and recent
improvements in key operating ratios. The company has to repay
US$25 million of its working capital facility in early next
year.
Although the immediate risks have been removed, the
company's current cash costs constrain the ratings and will
cause its cash flow deficits to continue in the short term.
Mirabela's first-half ended June 30, 2012, results have
significantly improved. Cash costs dropped during the period to
US$6.68, or about 10% below the corresponding period in 2011. A
number of cost-saving measures and Mirabela's internalization of
some mining activities have boosted the results.
Furthermore, better ore grades and early signs of the
benefits from its recently completed upgrade works have
contributed to the improved figures. Although realized nickel
prices were more than US$8 per pound for the first half, prices
recently fell to about US$6.80, though they have recovered since
to about US$8. The volatility in nickel prices underscores the
importance for Mirabela to rein its cash costs.
Indeed, we believe that Mirabela's cash costs could reduce
further. As the company's desliming plant becomes fully
operational, it should improve nickel recovery. We note,
however, that Mirabela's large production costs will remain
exposed to exchange rates as they are denominated in Brazilian
real. We also believe that operating costs could fluctuate
quarterly, until the company has established a strong track
record.
As a result, we have assumed in our forecasts that
Mirabela's cash costs will remain at about US$6 per pound into
2013. We also expect the company will spend no more than US$20
million in capital expenditure, including stay-in-business
capital expenses and exploration costs primarily for the purpose
of tenement maintenance. Our forecast further assumes nickel
prices reaching US$7.50 for the second half of 2012, before
increasing to US$8 in 2013.
Nevertheless, we believe nickel prices would remain volatile
in the coming months, similar to trends affecting a number of
commodities. The 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on Mirabela
continues to reflect our view of the company's highly
concentrated operations. The company only has one site and a
single product. Other weaknesses include its exposure to the
volatile nickel market and its relatively high unit cash costs
of production.
Liquidity
We assess Mirabela's liquidity as "adequate". Relevant
aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity are as
follows:
-- We expect that the combination of cash on hand and
marginally positive funds from operations to remain
substantially above capital expenditure and debt repayment over
the next 12 months.
-- The company will face a repayment of US$25 million under
its working capital facility in early 2013.
-- The company has sufficient cash on hand to sustain nickel
price dropping during 2013 to about US$6.80 experienced in 2012.
Important in our assessment of the company's liquidity is the
fact that the bond indenture does not contain any covenants
linked to financial ratios and also prevents the company from
paying dividends to shareholders in certain circumstances.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the company has
sufficient liquidity to support its operating expenditure and
financing requirements. We expect the company will continue
improving its operations toward a more sustainable cash cost
level, even if nickel prices were to persist at less than US$7
per pound during the next 12 months. The outlook is further
reflective of the completion of the processing plant upgrade
works and the progress of the desliming plant toward full
production, with positive results to date.
The rating is likely to be higher within the next 12 months
once the company sustains surplus free operating cash flow, even
if nickel prices become depressed or the exchange rate is
unfavorable. We would need to see Mirabela's cash costs reducing
to the range of US$5.50 to US$5.75 on a sustained basis, while
liquidity continues to remain adequate, for the rating to be
higher. Given Mirabela's large cash balance, we believe there is
limited downward pressure on the rating in the near term.
