(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Australian property group Mirvac has grown its
investment portfolio and sold noncore assets that continue to
strengthen the group's financial risk profile.
-- We expect that the financial metrics will show a
sustained improvement in the short term due to the solid
contribution from its investment portfolio, reduced interest
expenses from the termination of high-cost interest rate hedges,
and lower debt levels.
-- We also expect a return to higher earnings contribution
from its development division.
-- As a result, we are revising the outlook on the
long-term issuer rating to positive from stable. At the same
time, the 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings have been
affirmed.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that the rating
may be raised in the next 6-12 months if the group can sustain a
more conservative financial profile while pursuing its growth
objectives.
Rating Action
On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised the outlook on the long-term issuer rating on Australian
stapled property company Mirvac Group to positive from stable.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' corporate credit
ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that Mirvac can
sustain an improvement in its financial risk profile to levels
supportive of a higher rating. The group is generating solid
earnings from its investment portfolio, while reducing interest
expenses due to the termination of its high-cost interest rate
hedges and lowering debt levels from the sale of noncore assets.
We also expect its development division to deliver increased
earnings. The ratings on Mirvac Group, an Australia-based
stapled property group, reflect our opinion of the relatively
stable earnings generated from the group's diverse property
investment portfolio, a well-spread and long-term lease-expiry
profile, and Mirvac's moderate financial policies.
Tempering these strengths are the group's exposure to
cyclical property markets, and the volatile cash flow and lumpy
capital requirements of the group's property-development
operations. In our view, Mirvac's business risk profile is
"satisfactory". A new management team has recently joined the
group with a commitment to adhere to the Board's strategy, which
in our view has not materially changed.
Importantly, Mirvac's management has reinforced its
commitment to recycling capital through the business by
introducing new capital partners.
For example, Aviva Investors Australian Logistics Property
Trust bought a 50% share of the Hoxton Park logistics facility
in the state of New South Wales. In addition, Keppel REIT
Management Ltd. (BBB/Stable) has entered into equal ownership
with Mirvac to own two central business district office assets
currently under construction by Mirvac in Sydney and Perth.
In a joint venture with Leighton Holdings, the group is
also cementing its role in the development of master planned
communities by undertaking the Green Square Town Square project
in inner-Sydney. This A$1.7 billion development is expected to
be delivered over 10 years.
Mirvac's portfolio weighting to 'A' grade office assets and
contribution from retail properties that are focused on
nondiscretionary shopping dollars underpin rating stability. At
June 30, 2012, the investment portfolio has maintained an
occupancy rate of 98.4% by area and a weighted average lease
expiry of 7.4 years by area.
The investment portfolio achieved a 3.4% like-for-like net
operating income growth, driven by the office portfolio that
grew at 4.5%. Faced with sluggish retail sales, the sub-regional
shopping centers have recorded a moving annual turnover growth
of 0.3%, and the tenant occupancy costs averaged 14.2%. Although
residential development remains a key part of the group's
strategy, returns from this business have recently been
lackluster.
We expect, however, that future residential infill projects
will produce a higher margin and improving returns from this
business in the next few years. Supporting our assessment of the
business prospects for this division is the strategy of
maintaining a high level of pre-sales.
The division had exchanged contracts of A$907.7 million at
June 30, 2012. As a result, about 60% of the development EBIT
contribution for fiscal 2013 is certain, and about 50% is known
for fiscal 2014. In fiscal 2012, the group settled 1,807
residential lots. In our view, Mirvac's financial profile is
"intermediate". Mirvac has bulked up its asset base over the
past few years and although revenue generated would lag the
capital outlay, we expect Mirvac's credit measures to improve in
the next couple of years. Moreover, we expect that any sizable
acquisitions would be funded in a manner consistent with the
group's financial targets.
Mirvac targets its profit-after-tax split to be 80% from its
investment assets and 20% from development assets. We believe
that an EBIT split is more meaningful as it excludes the tax and
funding costs incurred in the development business; Mirvac's
target would equate to a 70%/30% EBIT split. We expect that the
earnings in fiscal 2013 will be subdued due to the lower margin
residential developments being sold into flat markets.
As a result, we believe the impact will be reflected in
fiscal 2013 credit metrics being in line with those in fiscal
2012. Nevertheless, we expect Mirvac's funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt to be maintained at more than 15% and EBITDA
interest cover (including capitalized interest) to improve to
above 3x. In fiscal 2012, the FFO-to-debt was 15.9% and EBITDA
interest cover was 2.6x. At June 30, 2012, Mirvac's
balance-sheet gearing (net debt-to-net tangible assets) was
22.7% and look-through gearing was 23.6%. The group targets a
balance-sheet net debt-to-total tangible assets ratio of up to
25%, which should equate to about 30% on our adjusted
debt-to-debt plus equity basis.
The recent asset sale proceeds have enabled Mirvac to reduce
debt levels, and interest expenses will benefit from the
termination of high-cost interest-rate hedging. Liquidity We
consider Mirvac's liquidity to be "strong", as defined in our
criteria. We expect that over the next 12 months, the sources of
funds will exceed the uses by more than 1.5x and this measure
will remain above 1x over the next 24 months.
We also expect that Mirvac will achieve positive
sources-less-uses in the short term, even if EBITDA were to fall
by 30%. The sources of liquidity are derived from its A$77.3
million cash balance and A$727.1 million of undrawn committed
bank facilities of greater than one year.
The next sizable debt maturity is A$238 million, due in
January 2014. The group's weighted average debt maturity is 3.5
years, and it has hedged 79% of the interest cost with an
average hedged maturity of 4.4 years. We believe that Mirvac
maintains adequate financial flexibility provided by its large,
diverse, and unencumbered investment property portfolio. The
group retains adequate headroom within all financial covenants,
in our opinion. Mirvac's financial covenants include EBITDA
interest cover (excluding capitalized interest) of more than
2.25x, and gearing (total liabilities to total tangible assets)
of less than 55
At June 30, 2012, the ratios were greater than 3.5x and
31.8%.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that the rating may
be raised in the next 6-12 months if the group can sustain a
more-conservative financial profile. These would include
maintaining FFO to debt at more than 15% (15.9% at fiscal 2012),
an EBITDA interest cover (including capitalized interest) of
greater than 3x (2.6x in fiscal 2012), and debt-to-debt plus
equity below 30% (26% in fiscal 2012).
Furthermore, we would expect these earnings-based metrics
to exceed these levels in periods of buoyant
property-development earnings. The group's earnings mix has
temporarily shifted toward a higher proportion of investment
income, but we believe that the group will maintain an average
EBIT contribution of 70% from its investment assets and 30% from
development assets.
We continue to expect that the group's diverse investment
portfolio, long-term lease-expiry profile, and moderate
financial policies should temper the risks associated with the
group's development activities. The rating outlook could be
revised to stable if the group undertakes debt-funded growth
opportunities that undermine the sustainability of financial
metrics consistent with a higher rating.
A financial profile consistent with the 'BBB' long-term
rating would include an adequate liquidity profile, fully
adjusted FFO to total debt of greater than 12%, EBITDA interest
cover at about 2.5x or more, and debt-to-debt plus equity at
about 30%. The rating outlook could also return to stable if the
group's EBIT became over-weighted to development earnings.