(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the
following ratings:
--Michigan State School Bond Loan Fund (SSBLF) program
rating at 'AA-';
--Michigan Municipal Bond Authority (MBA) local government
loan program revenue bonds, series 2003C at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
SECURITY
The program rating reflects the state's obligation to lend
monies to school districts that would otherwise be unable to pay
principal and interest when due on qualified school bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The ratings for the SSBLF program and the MBA local
government loan program revenue bonds, series 2003C, are based
on the credit quality of the state of Michigan, whose bonds are
rated 'AA-' by Fitch.
--Michigan's constitutional and statutory requirements
provide for the state to lend funds to school districts that
would otherwise be unable to pay principal and interest when due
on their qualified general obligation (GO) unlimited tax bonds
for any reason.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING CHANGE
--Changes in the state of Michigan's GO bond rating, to
which the ratings are linked.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AA-' rating on the SSBLF program and on the MBA local
government loan program revenue bonds, series 2003C, reflects
Michigan's constitutional and statutory requirements to lend
funds to school districts that would otherwise be unable to pay
principal and interest when due on their qualified GO unlimited
tax bonds for any reason. Michigan has authority to issue GO
bonds and/or notes to provide enhancement under the
long-established SSBLF program, which currently backs more than
$14 billion of local bonds, and the state constitution prohibits
impairment of bondholder rights. The rating is thus linked to
the state's credit quality because of the very strong legal
obligation for the state to fulfill its obligations under the
program.
The qualification process for school district debt is
comprehensive, requiring a review by the State Treasurer that
covers the scope of the project and its estimated costs, the
total bonded debt of the borrowing district, the estimated mill
rate required to pay the debt, information regarding enrollment
projections in the district, and evidence that the additional
debt will not preclude repayment of outstanding qualified loans.
Eligible districts seeking a draw from the state are required to
file a draw request with the State Treasurer not less than 30
days before debt service is due, and qualified loans from the
state would be made not less than six days before a debt service
payment was due. State loans to school districts for debt
service are more typically made in cases where the required mill
levy to service school district debt exceeds certain
predetermined levels.
The MBA's local government loan program revenue bonds,
series 2003C, are payable from underlying state qualified school
bonds placed with the Michigan Finance Authority (into which the
MBA was merged in 2010), which are unlimited tax local school
district GO bonds qualified for participation in the SSBLF. Such
qualified bonds are backed by the constitutional and statutory
provisions noted above.