(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings:

--Michigan State School Bond Loan Fund (SSBLF) program rating at 'AA-';

--Michigan Municipal Bond Authority (MBA) local government loan program revenue bonds, series 2003C at 'AA-'.

The Rating Outlook is Positive.

SECURITY

The program rating reflects the state's obligation to lend monies to school districts that would otherwise be unable to pay principal and interest when due on qualified school bonds.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

--The ratings for the SSBLF program and the MBA local government loan program revenue bonds, series 2003C, are based on the credit quality of the state of Michigan, whose bonds are rated 'AA-' by Fitch.

--Michigan's constitutional and statutory requirements provide for the state to lend funds to school districts that would otherwise be unable to pay principal and interest when due on their qualified general obligation (GO) unlimited tax bonds for any reason.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING CHANGE

--Changes in the state of Michigan's GO bond rating, to which the ratings are linked.

CREDIT PROFILE

The 'AA-' rating on the SSBLF program and on the MBA local government loan program revenue bonds, series 2003C, reflects Michigan's constitutional and statutory requirements to lend funds to school districts that would otherwise be unable to pay principal and interest when due on their qualified GO unlimited tax bonds for any reason. Michigan has authority to issue GO bonds and/or notes to provide enhancement under the long-established SSBLF program, which currently backs more than $14 billion of local bonds, and the state constitution prohibits impairment of bondholder rights. The rating is thus linked to the state's credit quality because of the very strong legal obligation for the state to fulfill its obligations under the program.

The qualification process for school district debt is comprehensive, requiring a review by the State Treasurer that covers the scope of the project and its estimated costs, the total bonded debt of the borrowing district, the estimated mill rate required to pay the debt, information regarding enrollment projections in the district, and evidence that the additional debt will not preclude repayment of outstanding qualified loans. Eligible districts seeking a draw from the state are required to file a draw request with the State Treasurer not less than 30 days before debt service is due, and qualified loans from the state would be made not less than six days before a debt service payment was due. State loans to school districts for debt service are more typically made in cases where the required mill levy to service school district debt exceeds certain predetermined levels.

The MBA's local government loan program revenue bonds, series 2003C, are payable from underlying state qualified school bonds placed with the Michigan Finance Authority (into which the MBA was merged in 2010), which are unlimited tax local school district GO bonds qualified for participation in the SSBLF. Such qualified bonds are backed by the constitutional and statutory provisions noted above.