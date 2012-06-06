BRIEF-Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
June 7 Moody's Investors Service is correcting the rating for USD 55,000,000 Series 1996-H Bonds (CUSIP: 606072DJ2) due August 15, 2025, guaranteed by Ambac Assurance Corporation, to A2(sf) from WR. The rating for this security was previously withdrawn on March 30, 2011 due to an internal administrative error.
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines
Feb 16 Activist investor Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge LP has sent a letter to CSX Corp after the U.S. railroad operator called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests by the hedge fund.