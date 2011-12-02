(The following was released by the rating agency)TOKYO (Standard
& Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today
assigned its 'A+' rating to Mitsubishi Corp.'s
(A+/Stable/A-1) series 77 senior unsecured domestic straight
bonds.
The JPY100 billion bonds, due on Dec. 26, 2016, carry a
coupon rate of 0.56%. Japan's largest trading company,
Mitsubishi, is strong in both resource and nonresource
businesses. The company is particularly strong in the coking
coal, energy, automobile, and food businesses.
Thanks to its diversified earnings sources, which are backed
by a wide range of businesses developed in Japan and overseas,
Mitsubishi has maintained high profitability for years. This is
a considerable feat, considering that the general trading
companies weathered a harsh business environment after Japan's
economic bubble burst in the 1990s.
Mitsubishi has been active in investing in companies and
businesses, as well as resource projects. It holds a large
amount of less-liquid assets with highly fluctuating cash flow.
Although Mitsubishi's risk appetite is high like other major
traders, Standard & Poor's believes that the company maintains
an adequate balance between capital and earnings relative to
risk assets through adequate risk management. Its net
debt-to-equity ratio (net debt/capitalization) remained at a
sound level of about 1.0x as of Sept. 30, 2011.
Due to its sizable overseas projects, we view Mitsubishi's
funding capabilities, including foreign currencies funding, as
well as liquidity management capabilities as extremely important
factors in our credit analysis. Standard & Poor's believes that
the company's liquidity is managed adequately, given its stable
access to domestic and overseas capital markets and favorable
relationships with financial institutions, including its main
banks.