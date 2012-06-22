(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' rating to Mitsubishi Corp.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) Series No. 14 JPY30 billion unsecured floating-rate syndicated loan maturing on July 24, 2017. The interest rate on the loan is three-month LIBOR plus one basis point.

Like ratings on bonds, bank loan ratings are a form of issue rating. And through our analysis of an individual bank loan's preservative attachment, such as collateral, and priority among other loans, bank loan ratings take into account the probability of default along with likely recovery prospects. Bank lenders will be treated the same as other senior creditors in the event of a bankruptcy or default since the floating-rate syndicated loan is unsecured.

Although the loan does not contain a negative pledge clause, the seniority of the loan is considered the same as that on Mitsubishi's issued bonds (senior unsecured bonds) since the company has not provided any negative pledges when issuing bonds. Japan's largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp., is strong in both resource and nonresource businesses. The company is particularly strong in the coking coal, energy, automobile, and food businesses.

Thanks to its diversified earnings sources, which are backed by a wide range of businesses developed in Japan and overseas, Mitsubishi has maintained high profitability for years. The company has been active in acquiring companies and businesses, as well as resource projects. It holds a large amount of less-liquid assets with highly fluctuating cash flow. Although Mitsubishi's risk appetite is high like other major traders, Standard & Poor's believes that the company maintains an adequate balance between capital and risk assets through accumulated profits.

Its net debt-to-equity ratio (net debt/capitalization) remained at a sound level of about 1.0x at the end of March 2012. Due to its sizable overseas projects, we view Mitsubishi's funding capabilities, including foreign currencies funding, as well as liquidity management capabilities as extremely important factors in our credit analysis. Standard & Poor's believes that the company's liquidity is managed adequately, given its stable access to domestic and overseas capital markets and favorable relationships with financial institutions, including its main banks.