(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that there would be no immediate impact on the ratings on Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) following the company's announcement that it will acquire a 40% stake in a shale gas development project operated by Canada-based Encana Corp. (BBB/Stable/--). The shale gas project is the largest in North America.

Mitsubishi will invest a total of approximately C$6.0 billion (JPY480 billion) in the deal. Under the agreement, Mitsubishi will cover part of Encana's development costs, shouldering costs that are higher relative to its stake. However, Mitsubishi is considering the use of financing such as project financing that can let it transfer risk to a third party. According to media reports, it will begin exporting gas in 2018 or later. Mitsubishi's total investments in metal and energy resources, including the latest Encana deal, remain within the scale envisaged in its medium-term business plan. In addition, Mitsubishi has many investments in highly profitable natural resources projects (including a coal-related business in Australia) that are generating robust cash flows, amid currently strong commodities prices. Therefore, we believe Mitsubishi's risk volume will remain within levels we consider sound for the current ratings, given Mitsubishi's financial profile.

Nevertheless, the acquisition price for Mitsubishi's recent resource-related investments is likely to reflect current commodities prices, which are high based on long-term trends. Therefore, Mitsubishi's investment profile for the recent new investments, including the assumed break-even levels for natural resources prices and the duration needed to secure adequate investment returns, should be weaker than its existing investment portfolio. Natural gas prices in North America have been falling, leading to the downward revision of Standard & Poor's natural gas assumptions on Nov. 16, 2011 (please see "Natural Gas Price Assumptions For 2012 And 2013 Revised; 2014 Oil And Natural Gas Assumptions Added," published Nov. 16, 2011; and "Encana Corp. Ratings Lowered To 'BBB' On Impact From Revised Natural Gas Price Assumptions," published Jan. 30, 2012). Although natural gas in Japan is traded at prices far higher than global levels due to the effects of the nuclear crisis, the outlook for the domestic natural gas market in 2018--when exports from the latest shale gas deal are reportedly slated to begin--is unclear at this point. The burden that Mitsubishi will bear for the development costs is greater than the percentage of its stake in the project, which may pressure the return on its investment. We consider these as factors that make up the risk profile of the project, which is high for Mitsubishi in our view.

Under Mitsubishi's three-year business plan, which was launched in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011), the company announced that it would invest between JPY1 trillion and JPY1.2 trillion in metal and energy resources. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Mitsubishi had invested a total of JPY835 billion, including its investments in a Chilean copper company (JPY420 billion) and its expansion in the Australian coal business (JPY270 billion). The total investment amount is likely to exceed JPY1 trillion if we include the latest shale gas deal as well as a stake in a Peruvian copper project (reportedly JPY70 billion) that Mitsubishi announced on Feb. 17, 2012. We believe Mitsubishi's leverage is likely to rise if it does not reshuffle its assets on a large scale. The company's free cash flow turned negative in the first half of fiscal 2011 (ended Sept. 30, 2011) and the ratings on Mitsubishi may come under downward pressure if: its leverage rises substantially; investments in natural resources and energy exceed the company's plan and cause concentration risk to grow; or prices for natural resources, such as crude oil, gas, copper and coal, drop significantly.

