TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' rating to euro-dollar
bonds issued under the Euro medium-term note (MTN) program
(A+/A-1) established by Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) and
U.K.-based subsidiary Mitsubishi Corp. Finance PLC
(A+/Stable/A-1). The $750 million senior unsecured bonds, due
July 13, 2017, have a coupon rate of 1.875%.
Japan's largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp., is strong
in resource and nonresource businesses. The company is
particularly strong in coking coal, energy, auto, and food
businesses. Thanks to diversified earnings sources backed by a
wide range of businesses developed in Japan and overseas,
Mitsubishi has maintained high profitability for years.
Mitsubishi has actively acquired companies, businesses, and
resource projects. It holds a large amount of less--liquid
assets with volatile cash flows. Although Mitsubishi's risk
appetite is high--like that of other major traders--Standard &
Poor's believes adequate risk management enables the company to
maintain an adequate balance between capital and earnings
relative to risk assets. Its net debt-to-equity ratio (net
debt/capitalization) remained sound at about 1.0x as of March
31, 2012. Due to its sizable overseas projects, we view
Mitsubishi's funding capabilities, including its ability to
raise funds in foreign currencies, and liquidity management
capabilities as extremely important factors in our credit
analysis. Standard & Poor's believes the company adequately
manages its liquidity, given its stable access to domestic and
overseas capital markets and favorable relationships with
financial institutions, including its main banks.
