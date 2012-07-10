(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' rating to euro-dollar bonds issued under the Euro medium-term note (MTN) program (A+/A-1) established by Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) and U.K.-based subsidiary Mitsubishi Corp. Finance PLC (A+/Stable/A-1). The $750 million senior unsecured bonds, due July 13, 2017, have a coupon rate of 1.875%.

Japan's largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp., is strong in resource and nonresource businesses. The company is particularly strong in coking coal, energy, auto, and food businesses. Thanks to diversified earnings sources backed by a wide range of businesses developed in Japan and overseas, Mitsubishi has maintained high profitability for years. Mitsubishi has actively acquired companies, businesses, and resource projects. It holds a large amount of less--liquid assets with volatile cash flows. Although Mitsubishi's risk appetite is high--like that of other major traders--Standard & Poor's believes adequate risk management enables the company to maintain an adequate balance between capital and earnings relative to risk assets. Its net debt-to-equity ratio (net debt/capitalization) remained sound at about 1.0x as of March 31, 2012. Due to its sizable overseas projects, we view Mitsubishi's funding capabilities, including its ability to raise funds in foreign currencies, and liquidity management capabilities as extremely important factors in our credit analysis. Standard & Poor's believes the company adequately manages its liquidity, given its stable access to domestic and overseas capital markets and favorable relationships with financial institutions, including its main banks.

