TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term debt rating
to Japan-based real estate company Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd.'s
(A+/Stable/A-1) series 112 and 113 domestic senior unsecured
bonds.
The ratings on Mitsubishi Estate reflect the high quality of
the company's assets in Tokyo's Marunouchi central business
district and the low average vacancy rate of the company's
assets, even amid a sluggish office leasing market. Mitsubishi
Estate's reconstruction of its buildings also bolsters the
competitiveness of its Marunouchi property portfolio and
underpins the high profitability of its building business.
Furthermore, the company's rents have relatively low
susceptibility to economic cycles, owing to the strong credit
quality of its tenants and its conservative approach to
negotiating lease agreements.
In our view, a key constraint on the ratings is low
profitability in the company's residential and commercial
property development businesses. In particular, we believe an
improvement in the profitability of the commercial property
development business will take time because the real estate
investment market has yet to recover. We also expect the company
to actively invest over the next two to three years, likely
keeping the company's debt at a high level and constraining our
ratings.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Issue Rating
Series 112, JPY15.0 bil., 0.577% bonds, due Dec. 25, 2020 A+
Series 113, JPY10.0 bil., 1.067% bonds, due Dec. 27, 2024 A+
