(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Mitsubishi Estate's core building business is backed by its excellent property portfolio, particularly in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district, and low vacancy rates despite a sluggish office leasing market.

-- Although the company's debt may increase over the next two to three years, we believe it will retain its financial soundness, taking into account large unrealized profits and stable rent revenues from its building business.

-- Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'A+' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on Mitsubishi Estate.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A+' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on both Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. and overseas financing subsidiary MEC Finance USA Inc. The outlooks on the long-term credit ratings of both companies remain stable.

Mitsubishi Estate's core building business is highly competitive and underpinned by an excellent property portfolio mainly located in Tokyo's Marunouchi district, where it is a leader in redevelopment of the area.

The company is improving the quality of its asset portfolio along with reconstruction of its property assets in the Marunouchi area. A sluggish office leasing market weighs on rent revenues from the company's main properties. Nonetheless, demand remains solid, and the vacancy rate for its Marunouchi district office properties as of June 30, 2011, was only 3.33%-- significantly below the market average for central Tokyo.

Moreover, Mitsubishi Estate's rents are less susceptible to economic cycles than those of the wider market because the company takes a conservative approach to negotiations on lease agreements.

In its residential business and urban development business, which are vulnerable to deterioration in market conditions, Mitsubishi Estate has strived to collect on its investments and, in doing so, clean up its balance sheet. It has cut prices to reduce inventory in its residential business segment, but profitability remains low.

We expect the company to sell fewer condominiums in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) than in fiscal 2010 because the impact of the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, will delay delivery of some condominiums until fiscal 2012. However, the company's profitability is likely to gradually improve as it reduces the proportion of properties it acquired at higher prices.

In our opinion, the stagnant market for real estate investment following the quake makes it likely that the company will take time to post stable earnings on property sales in its urban development business.

How the company's actual leasing and sales play out as development projects progress in this segment will be a factor in our analysis, although we see a low risk of additional asset erosion. Although Mitsubishi Estate reduced debt at a faster pace than planned over the two years through fiscal 2010, it continues to have a higher dependency on debt than other industrial corporations, reflecting the financial characteristics of the real estate industry.

We expect the company's investments in redevelopment in its building operations, urban development operations, and overseas operations to hover at high levels over the next two to three years, leading to a possible increase in the company's debt. Nevertheless, accumulated earnings should help the company maintain a steady ratio of debt to capital, which stood at about 55.5% on March 31, 2011.

In addition, we expect Mitsubishi Estate's financial profile to remain sound because its real estate leasing business, a highly predictable and stable source of income, accounts for a high percentage of the company's overall cash flow and it has large unrealized profits, mostly from lease properties in the Marunouchi area.

The outlook remains stable. This reflects our view that steady rent revenues from the leasing business will underpin Mitsubishi Estate's overall earnings, allowing it to maintain its sound financial profile despite a deterioration in the office leasing market and sluggish earnings from the residential and asset development businesses.

The company's capital structure, taking into account latent profits and various off-balance-sheet debts, should remain sound despite its high dependence on debt. We may consider lowering the ratings if the company's profitability declines and any prolonged stagnation in residential property sales; a delay in the collection of returns on its investments amid a protracted slump in the real estate market; or significant a deterioration in the leasing market increases the possibility of erosion in its debt-to-capital structure over the medium to long term.

Conversely, we may consider raising the ratings if the company continues to enhance its real estate portfolio and starts to generate higher levels of stable cash flow in its operations other than its building business, thereby reinforcing the company's financial profile through debt reduction.