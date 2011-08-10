(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Mitsubishi Estate's core building business is backed by
its excellent property portfolio, particularly in Tokyo's
Marunouchi business district, and low vacancy rates despite a
sluggish office leasing market.
-- Although the company's debt may increase over the next
two to three years, we believe it will retain its financial
soundness, taking into account large unrealized profits and
stable rent revenues from its building business.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A+' long-term corporate
credit and debt ratings and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit
rating on both Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. and overseas financing
subsidiary MEC Finance USA Inc. The outlooks on the long-term
credit ratings of both companies remain stable.
Mitsubishi Estate's core building business is highly
competitive and underpinned by an excellent property portfolio
mainly located in Tokyo's Marunouchi district, where it is a
leader in redevelopment of the area.
The company is improving the quality of its asset portfolio
along with reconstruction of its property assets in the
Marunouchi area. A sluggish office leasing market weighs on rent
revenues from the company's main properties. Nonetheless, demand
remains solid, and the vacancy rate for its Marunouchi district
office properties as of June 30, 2011, was only 3.33%--
significantly below the market average for central Tokyo.
Moreover, Mitsubishi Estate's rents are less susceptible to
economic cycles than those of the wider market because the
company takes a conservative approach to negotiations on lease
agreements.
In its residential business and urban development business,
which are vulnerable to deterioration in market conditions,
Mitsubishi Estate has strived to collect on its investments and,
in doing so, clean up its balance sheet. It has cut prices to
reduce inventory in its residential business segment, but
profitability remains low.
We expect the company to sell fewer condominiums in fiscal
2011 (ending March 31, 2012) than in fiscal 2010 because the
impact of the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami on March
11, 2011, will delay delivery of some condominiums until fiscal
2012. However, the company's profitability is likely to
gradually improve as it reduces the proportion of properties it
acquired at higher prices.
In our opinion, the stagnant market for real estate
investment following the quake makes it likely that the company
will take time to post stable earnings on property sales in its
urban development business.
How the company's actual leasing and sales play out as
development projects progress in this segment will be a factor
in our analysis, although we see a low risk of additional asset
erosion. Although Mitsubishi Estate reduced debt at a faster
pace than planned over the two years through fiscal 2010, it
continues to have a higher dependency on debt than other
industrial corporations, reflecting the financial
characteristics of the real estate industry.
We expect the company's investments in redevelopment in its
building operations, urban development operations, and overseas
operations to hover at high levels over the next two to three
years, leading to a possible increase in the company's debt.
Nevertheless, accumulated earnings should help the company
maintain a steady ratio of debt to capital, which stood at about
55.5% on March 31, 2011.
In addition, we expect Mitsubishi Estate's financial profile
to remain sound because its real estate leasing business, a
highly predictable and stable source of income, accounts for a
high percentage of the company's overall cash flow and it has
large unrealized profits, mostly from lease properties in the
Marunouchi area.
The outlook remains stable. This reflects our view that
steady rent revenues from the leasing business will underpin
Mitsubishi Estate's overall earnings, allowing it to maintain
its sound financial profile despite a deterioration in the
office leasing market and sluggish earnings from the residential
and asset development businesses.
The company's capital structure, taking into account latent
profits and various off-balance-sheet debts, should remain sound
despite its high dependence on debt. We may consider lowering
the ratings if the company's profitability declines and any
prolonged stagnation in residential property sales; a delay in
the collection of returns on its investments amid a protracted
slump in the real estate market; or significant a deterioration
in the leasing market increases the possibility of erosion in
its debt-to-capital structure over the medium to long term.
Conversely, we may consider raising the ratings if the
company continues to enhance its real estate portfolio and
starts to generate higher levels of stable cash flow in its
operations other than its building business, thereby reinforcing
the company's financial profile through debt reduction.