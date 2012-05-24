(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today
assigned its 'A+' long-term debt rating to Japan-based real
estate company Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd.'s (A+/Stable/A-1)
series 108 and 109 domestic senior unsecured bonds.
The ratings on Mitsubishi Estate reflect the high quality of
the company's assets in Tokyo's Marunouchi central business
district and the low average vacancy rate of all the company's
assets, even amid a sluggish office leasing market.
Mitsubishi Estate's reconstruction of its buildings also
bolsters the competitiveness of its Marunouchi property
portfolio and underpins the high profitability of its building
business. Furthermore, the company's rents have relatively low
susceptibility to economic cycles, due to the strong credit
quality of its tenants and its conservative approach to
negotiating lease agreements.
In our view, a key constraint on the ratings is that
profitability in the company's residential and urban development
businesses remains low. In particular, we believe a recovery in
profit in the urban development business will take time because
the real estate investment market remains stagnant. Another
factor constraining the ratings is Mitsubishi Estate's already
high level of debt, which may increase as the company steps up
its investments over the next two years.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Issue Rating
Series 108, JPY10.0 bil. 0.631% bonds due May 31, 2019 A+
Series 109, JPY30.0 bil. 1.026% bonds due May 31, 2022 A+
