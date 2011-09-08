(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' rating to Mitsubishi
Estate Co. Ltd.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) JPY20 billion domestic senior
unsecured bonds due Sept. 15, 2021. The coupon rate is 1.103%.
The ratings on Mitsubishi Estate reflect the high quality of
the assets the company holds in Tokyo's Marunouchi business
district as well as their low vacancy rates even amid a
sluggishness office leasing market. Mitsubishi Estate's building
reconstruction bolsters its Marunouchi property portfolio and
underpins the high profitability of its building business
segment. Furthermore, the company's rents have relatively low
susceptibility to economic cycles, due to its tenants' strong
credit quality and the company's conservative approach to
negotiations on lease agreements.
The ratings are constrained by our view that profitability
in the company's residential business and urban development
segments remains low. Especially in the urban development
segment, we expect it may take the company time to recover
profitability, due to a stagnant real estate investment market
following the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami on March
11, 2011. Another factor constraining the ratings is the
company's already high level of debt, which may increase as it
steps up its investments over the next two to three years.
