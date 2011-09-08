(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' rating to Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) JPY20 billion domestic senior unsecured bonds due Sept. 15, 2021. The coupon rate is 1.103%.

The ratings on Mitsubishi Estate reflect the high quality of the assets the company holds in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district as well as their low vacancy rates even amid a sluggishness office leasing market. Mitsubishi Estate's building reconstruction bolsters its Marunouchi property portfolio and underpins the high profitability of its building business segment. Furthermore, the company's rents have relatively low susceptibility to economic cycles, due to its tenants' strong credit quality and the company's conservative approach to negotiations on lease agreements.

The ratings are constrained by our view that profitability in the company's residential business and urban development segments remains low. Especially in the urban development segment, we expect it may take the company time to recover profitability, due to a stagnant real estate investment market following the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. Another factor constraining the ratings is the company's already high level of debt, which may increase as it steps up its investments over the next two to three years.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, published June 21, 2011

Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, published April 15, 2008