(Repeats)
(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Shortages of parts after the March 11 quake have had less
effect on Mitsubishi Motors than on its peers, and the company
has recovered production more quickly than we anticipated in
late April.
-- We believe continued solid sales performance in ASEAN
countries and Russia make it likely that the company will
preserve its current competitiveness.
-- In our opinion, Mitsubishi Motors is likely to continue
its gradual recovery in profitability and maintain its improved
financial risk profile over the next one to two years.
-- We have revised the outlook on Mitsubishi Motors to
stable from negative and have affirmed the rating on the
company.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today revised to stable from negative its outlook on
the 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Mitsubishi Motors
Corp., based on our expectation that a faster recovery in
production than we expected and a reduced risk of erosion in its
fair competitive position make it likely that the company's
gradual recovery in profitability and improved financial profile
will continue for the next few years.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+' long-term corporate
credit rating on Mitsubishi Motors. Shortages of parts following
the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, had less
effect on Mitsubishi Motors than on most of its Japanese rivals,
thanks to the concentration of all of its assembly plants in
western Japan and a parts ordering system that features greater
flexibility and more frequent requisitions than is standard in
the industry.
In May 2011, the company posted a higher level of
production than it achieved in May 2010, after recovering at a
faster pace than we had anticipated in late April.
Although potential shortages of electricity this summer,
winter, and possibly next year still pose a risk to production
in Japan, we do not currently expect that this will result in a
significant cut in global production.
For fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012), the company
forecasts retail sales of 1.075 million units and plans to
produce 1.17 million units--increases of 9% and 6%,
respectively, compared with fiscal 2010. More importantly,
continued solid performance in sales following robust sales
growth of 15% in fiscal 2010 leads us to conclude that
Mitsubishi Motors' current competitiveness is likely to remain
largely intact.
In Russia, the company increased sales volume 49% year on
year in June and 135% year on year in the first six months
through June, outperforming the market. It has also made a solid
recovery in sales performance in ASEAN countries in recent
years. A faster recovery in production than we expected and
reduced risk of erosion in its competitive position lead us to
believe that Mitsubishi Motors is likely to continue the gradual
path to recovery in profitability it has demonstrated over the
past two years, and we believe it can maintain its improved
financial profile for the next one to two years.
Over the next two years, we expect the company to improve
its operating margin to above 3% from 2.2% in fiscal 2010 and
its ratio of funds from operations to total debt to about 10% on
a fully adjusted basis for various items including preferred
shares.
Relatively high capital expenditures in fiscal 2011 may
cause free operating cash flow to temporarily turn negative, but
this is likely to return to positive in fiscal 2012. At the same
time, however, we believe Mitsubishi Motors' unresolved
issues--excess production capacity in Europe and the U.S. and a
large number of outstanding preferred shares, on top of
continuous pressure from a rising yen, intensifying competition,
high raw material costs, and potentially volatile demand for
vehicles -- will make it difficult for the company to
significantly improve its profitability and financial risk
profile.
The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on
Mitsubishi Motors is stable, reflecting our expectation that the
company is likely to continue a gradual recovery in
profitability and sustain its improved financial profile over
the next one to two years.
We may lower the rating if we see the company's
profitability and cash flow as being likely to materially
weaken, due to, for example, a severe appreciation in the yen or
potentially volatile demand for vehicles, which would likely to
lead to significant deterioration in its financial risk profile,
as evidenced by large negative free operating cash flow or an
adjusted ratio of FFO to total debt below 10% for a protracted
period.
Conversely, the company's financial policy may have a
material impact on its financial risk profile because its equity
includes large numbers of outstanding preferred shares. In our
view, how the company will address this issue and refine its
financial policy will be critical factors in our consideration
of any upgrade.
We may raise the rating on Mitsubishi Motors if it is
likely to improve profitability in line with its midterm plan
and achieve FFO to total debt of 15% on a sustainable basis.
However, challenging business conditions, including the yen's
strength and intense competition, make it unlikely we will raise
the rating in the near term.
We continue to incorporate ongoing support three core
Mitsubishi group companies extend to Mitsubishi Motors into the
ratings on the company. The companies, all instrumental in
revitalizing Mitsubishi Motors, are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1), and
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1). While we
expect support from these companies to remain unchanged for the
time being, we will reflect any change in the level of support
offered by the group companies in our ratings on the company.