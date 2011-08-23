(Repeats)

-- Shortages of parts after the March 11 quake have had less effect on Mitsubishi Motors than on its peers, and the company has recovered production more quickly than we anticipated in late April.

-- We believe continued solid sales performance in ASEAN countries and Russia make it likely that the company will preserve its current competitiveness.

-- In our opinion, Mitsubishi Motors is likely to continue its gradual recovery in profitability and maintain its improved financial risk profile over the next one to two years.

-- We have revised the outlook on Mitsubishi Motors to stable from negative and have affirmed the rating on the company.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised to stable from negative its outlook on the 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Mitsubishi Motors Corp., based on our expectation that a faster recovery in production than we expected and a reduced risk of erosion in its fair competitive position make it likely that the company's gradual recovery in profitability and improved financial profile will continue for the next few years.

At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Mitsubishi Motors. Shortages of parts following the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, had less effect on Mitsubishi Motors than on most of its Japanese rivals, thanks to the concentration of all of its assembly plants in western Japan and a parts ordering system that features greater flexibility and more frequent requisitions than is standard in the industry.

In May 2011, the company posted a higher level of production than it achieved in May 2010, after recovering at a faster pace than we had anticipated in late April.

Although potential shortages of electricity this summer, winter, and possibly next year still pose a risk to production in Japan, we do not currently expect that this will result in a significant cut in global production.

For fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012), the company forecasts retail sales of 1.075 million units and plans to produce 1.17 million units--increases of 9% and 6%, respectively, compared with fiscal 2010. More importantly, continued solid performance in sales following robust sales growth of 15% in fiscal 2010 leads us to conclude that Mitsubishi Motors' current competitiveness is likely to remain largely intact.

In Russia, the company increased sales volume 49% year on year in June and 135% year on year in the first six months through June, outperforming the market. It has also made a solid recovery in sales performance in ASEAN countries in recent years. A faster recovery in production than we expected and reduced risk of erosion in its competitive position lead us to believe that Mitsubishi Motors is likely to continue the gradual path to recovery in profitability it has demonstrated over the past two years, and we believe it can maintain its improved financial profile for the next one to two years.

Over the next two years, we expect the company to improve its operating margin to above 3% from 2.2% in fiscal 2010 and its ratio of funds from operations to total debt to about 10% on a fully adjusted basis for various items including preferred shares.

Relatively high capital expenditures in fiscal 2011 may cause free operating cash flow to temporarily turn negative, but this is likely to return to positive in fiscal 2012. At the same time, however, we believe Mitsubishi Motors' unresolved issues--excess production capacity in Europe and the U.S. and a large number of outstanding preferred shares, on top of continuous pressure from a rising yen, intensifying competition, high raw material costs, and potentially volatile demand for vehicles -- will make it difficult for the company to significantly improve its profitability and financial risk profile.

The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on Mitsubishi Motors is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company is likely to continue a gradual recovery in profitability and sustain its improved financial profile over the next one to two years.

We may lower the rating if we see the company's profitability and cash flow as being likely to materially weaken, due to, for example, a severe appreciation in the yen or potentially volatile demand for vehicles, which would likely to lead to significant deterioration in its financial risk profile, as evidenced by large negative free operating cash flow or an adjusted ratio of FFO to total debt below 10% for a protracted period.

Conversely, the company's financial policy may have a material impact on its financial risk profile because its equity includes large numbers of outstanding preferred shares. In our view, how the company will address this issue and refine its financial policy will be critical factors in our consideration of any upgrade.

We may raise the rating on Mitsubishi Motors if it is likely to improve profitability in line with its midterm plan and achieve FFO to total debt of 15% on a sustainable basis. However, challenging business conditions, including the yen's strength and intense competition, make it unlikely we will raise the rating in the near term.

We continue to incorporate ongoing support three core Mitsubishi group companies extend to Mitsubishi Motors into the ratings on the company. The companies, all instrumental in revitalizing Mitsubishi Motors, are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1), and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1). While we expect support from these companies to remain unchanged for the time being, we will reflect any change in the level of support offered by the group companies in our ratings on the company.