(The following was released by the ratings agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 17, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1) are unaffected by Mitsui's announcement of a financing agreement with Chile copper giant Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile's (Codelco; A/Stable/--).

Mitsui has agreed to extend a short-term bridge loan of up to US$6.75 billion to a wholly owned subsidiary of Codelco to finance Codelco's purchase of up to a 49% interest in Anglo American Sur S.A. (Anglo Sur; NR). Anglo Sur owns and operates copper mines in Chile, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anglo American PLC (BBB+/Stable/A-2). The subsidiary has an option to settle part of the bridge loan with an indirect 50% interest in the Anglo Sur stake purchased by Codelco.

While the risk assumed by Mitsui will increase considerably if the Codelco subsidiary exercises its option to settle part of the loan through its Anglo Sur stake, and its annual total investment amount in fiscal 2011 is likely to exceed its initial target of JPY700 billion, we believe that the increased risk will be within a manageable range given Mitsui's strong financial profile, as well as strong funding and liquidity.

According to Mitsui's announcement, Codelco has the option to acquire a 49% stake in Anglo Sur. If this happens, Codelco plans to pay for the acquisition with a loan from Mitsui. The subsidiary has an option to repay Mitsui partly with an indirect 50% interest in its stake in Anglo Sur.

If this option is used, Mitsui will indirectly own close to 25% of Anglo Sur with the remaining loan balance automatically turning into a five-year loan. This will be one of Mitsui's largest long-term investments, amounting to about 6% of its consolidated total assets and 20% of its capital, based on June 2011 figures.

Through this investment, the company will increase its risk to copper price, although we understand that Anglo Sur keeps its production cost at a very competitive level. On the other hand, we expect the investment to provide Mitsui with additional cash flow through Anglo Sur's dividends if the price of copper remains close to the current level. The copper mines that are owned and operated by Anglo Sur have been in production for decades and their production risks are considered to be limited.

