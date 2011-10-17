(The following was released by the ratings agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 17, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Mitsui & Co.
Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1) are unaffected by Mitsui's announcement of
a financing agreement with Chile copper giant Corporacion
Nacional del Cobre de Chile's (Codelco; A/Stable/--).
Mitsui has agreed to extend a short-term bridge loan of up
to US$6.75 billion to a wholly owned subsidiary of Codelco to
finance Codelco's purchase of up to a 49% interest in Anglo
American Sur S.A. (Anglo Sur; NR). Anglo Sur owns and operates
copper mines in Chile, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anglo
American PLC (BBB+/Stable/A-2). The subsidiary has an option to
settle part of the bridge loan with an indirect 50% interest in
the Anglo Sur stake purchased by Codelco.
While the risk assumed by Mitsui will increase considerably
if the Codelco subsidiary exercises its option to settle part of
the loan through its Anglo Sur stake, and its annual total
investment amount in fiscal 2011 is likely to exceed its initial
target of JPY700 billion, we believe that the increased risk
will be within a manageable range given Mitsui's strong
financial profile, as well as strong funding and liquidity.
According to Mitsui's announcement, Codelco has the option
to acquire a 49% stake in Anglo Sur. If this happens, Codelco
plans to pay for the acquisition with a loan from Mitsui. The
subsidiary has an option to repay Mitsui partly with an indirect
50% interest in its stake in Anglo Sur.
If this option is used, Mitsui will indirectly own close to
25% of Anglo Sur with the remaining loan balance automatically
turning into a five-year loan. This will be one of Mitsui's
largest long-term investments, amounting to about 6% of its
consolidated total assets and 20% of its capital, based on June
2011 figures.
Through this investment, the company will increase its risk
to copper price, although we understand that Anglo Sur keeps its
production cost at a very competitive level. On the other hand,
we expect the investment to provide Mitsui with additional cash
flow through Anglo Sur's dividends if the price of copper
remains close to the current level. The copper mines that are
owned and operated by Anglo Sur have been in production for
decades and their production risks are considered to be limited.
