TOKYO, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited's (Mitsui Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The IFS rating reflects Mitsui Life's overall resilient life insurance underwriting and adequate capitalisation despite recent unstable financial market conditions. Although profitability has to some extent been hurt by the earthquake in March 2011, it is likely to continue gradually to improve.

Profitability has improved due to steady premium growth in the profitable third (health) sector and Fitch expects continuing growth of the sector to bolster profitability. Annual premium in-force policies of Mitsui Life's third sector continued to grow 1.7% in FY10 (the fiscal year ended March 2011), a faster rate than other traditional Japanese life insurers. At the same time the company's surrender and lapse rate declined to 6.0% from 6.4% in FY09. At end-March 2011, annual premium of domestic life policy in-force decreased 3.6% from end-March 2010, mainly due to continuously contracting death protection products. Fitch expects Mitsui Life's guaranteed yield to decline further while its investment yield is more likely to improve, mainly owing to the company's continuous effort to lengthen the duration of assets.

Measures take to strengthen asset and liability management are positive and should help to narrow the duration gap, which Fitch sees as the primary risk for the company, and the large negative spread continues gradually to decrease. To reduce risk, the company continues to refrain from accumulating variable annuity-type products. The agency expects that the outstanding balance of Mitsui Life's high risk variable annuity-type products will decrease sharply within the next several years as these products mature.

Despite a weak domestic equity market, a reduction in higher-risk assets, especially equities, allowed the company to report stable capital adequacy measures at end-March 2011 and should provide some protection against any further falls in equity markets. Mitsui Life reported a statutory solvency margin ratio of 705% at end-March 2011 (at end-March 2010: 702%). Nevertheless, in comparison with peers, capital remains a weak point.

Key positive rating drivers include a further strengthening of capitalisation. Positive rating action may be considered if the new statutory solvency margin ratio exceeds 450%, or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure improves further on a sustained basis. Further growth in the company's third sector and/or further improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of its profitable death protection products would also be viewed positively by Fitch.

Key negative rating drivers include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, Mitsui Life's ratings may come under pressure if Fitch has reasons to believe that support from Mitsui Sumitomo Group is weakening. Partly owing to the record of strong group support from Mitsui Sumitomo Group so far, the agency believes that negative rating action is unlikely over the foreseeable future.

Mitsui Life is a stock company established in 1927, and is one of the nine traditional Japanese domestic life insurers. It had a 2.3% market share by assets at end-March 2011.