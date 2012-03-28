(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO/HONG KONG, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited's (Mitsui Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The IFS rating reflects Mitsui Life's overall resilient life insurance underwriting and adequate capitalisation despite a weak domestic equity market in 2011. Although profitability was negatively affected due to unfavourable equity market conditions in 2011, it is likely to improve gradually in 2012.

Mitsui Life has maintained overall stable profitability in spite of volatility in core profit caused by the risk from minimum guarantee in its run-off portfolio of variable annuity (VA) business. The steady premium growth in the third (health) sector is expected to bolster its profitability further. Annual in-force premium of Mitsui Life's third sector grew 0.5% in April to December 2011. At the same time the company's surrender and lapse rate declined to 4.48% at end-December 2011 from 4.56% at end-December 2010.

Mitsui Life's core profit has declined by 66.4% yoy due to additional reserve required for minimum guarantee in the VA business at end-December 11, but the direct impact on its net income is minimal. The company's current hedging performed positively, resulting in the mitigation of equity market volatility risk. Since FYE10 (fiscal year ended March 2010), the company has stopped selling this type of product, and the outstanding balance is expected to decrease sharply over the next three to five years when the related liabilities have run off.

Fitch expects Mitsui Life's guaranteed yield to decline further, while its investment yield is more likely to improve mainly due to the company's strategy to lengthen the duration of its assets. Measures taken to strengthen asset and liability management are viewed as positive and are expected to help narrow the duration gap, which Fitch sees as the primary risk for the company. The agency believes the large negative spread will continue to decrease gradually. A reduction in higher-risk assets, especially equities, resulted in a strengthening of the company's capital adequacy measures at end-December 2011 and will provide some protection against any further falls in the equity market. Mitsui Life reported a statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) of 728.1% (New SMR: 443.2%) at end-December 2011 (708.4% at end-March 2011 (New SMR: 425.8%)). Nevertheless capital remains weaker than peers, but adequate for the company's current rating level.

Key upgrade triggers include a further strengthening of capitalisation. Positive rating action may be considered if the new statutory solvency margin ratio exceeds 450%, or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures improve further on a sustained basis. Further profitable growth in the company's third sector and/or further improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of its profitable death protection products would also be viewed positively by Fitch.

Key downgrade triggers include a material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, Mitsui Life's ratings may be downgraded if Fitch has reason to believe that support from Mitsui Sumitomo Group is weakening. Due to a record of strong group support from Mitsui Sumitomo Group, the agency believes that a downgrade is unlikely in the near term. Mitsui Life is a stock company established in 1927, and is one of the nine traditional Japanese domestic life insurers. It had a 3.1% market share by policies in force at end-March 2011.