TOKYO/HONG KONG, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited's (Mitsui Life) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The IFS rating reflects Mitsui Life's overall resilient life
insurance underwriting and adequate capitalisation despite a
weak domestic equity market in 2011. Although profitability was
negatively affected due to unfavourable equity market conditions
in 2011, it is likely to improve gradually in 2012.
Mitsui Life has maintained overall stable profitability in
spite of volatility in core profit caused by the risk from
minimum guarantee in its run-off portfolio of variable annuity
(VA) business. The steady premium growth in the third (health)
sector is expected to bolster its profitability further. Annual
in-force premium of Mitsui Life's third sector grew 0.5% in
April to December 2011. At the same time the company's surrender
and lapse rate declined to 4.48% at end-December 2011 from 4.56%
at end-December 2010.
Mitsui Life's core profit has declined by 66.4% yoy due to
additional reserve required for minimum guarantee in the VA
business at end-December 11, but the direct impact on its net
income is minimal. The company's current hedging performed
positively, resulting in the mitigation of equity market
volatility risk. Since FYE10 (fiscal year ended March 2010), the
company has stopped selling this type of product, and the
outstanding balance is expected to decrease sharply over the
next three to five years when the related liabilities have run
off.
Fitch expects Mitsui Life's guaranteed yield to decline
further, while its investment yield is more likely to improve
mainly due to the company's strategy to lengthen the duration of
its assets. Measures taken to strengthen asset and liability
management are viewed as positive and are expected to help
narrow the duration gap, which Fitch sees as the primary risk
for the company. The agency believes the large negative spread
will continue to decrease gradually. A reduction in higher-risk
assets, especially equities, resulted in a strengthening of the
company's capital adequacy measures at end-December 2011 and
will provide some protection against any further falls in the
equity market. Mitsui Life reported a statutory solvency margin
ratio (SMR) of 728.1% (New SMR: 443.2%) at end-December 2011
(708.4% at end-March 2011 (New SMR: 425.8%)). Nevertheless
capital remains weaker than peers, but adequate for the
company's current rating level.
Key upgrade triggers include a further strengthening of
capitalisation. Positive rating action may be considered if the
new statutory solvency margin ratio exceeds 450%, or if Fitch's
internal capitalisation measures improve further on a sustained
basis. Further profitable growth in the company's third sector
and/or further improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of
its profitable death protection products would also be viewed
positively by Fitch.
Key downgrade triggers include a material erosion of
capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in
the embedded value. Specifically, Mitsui Life's ratings may be
downgraded if Fitch has reason to believe that support from
Mitsui Sumitomo Group is weakening. Due to a record of strong
group support from Mitsui Sumitomo Group, the agency believes
that a downgrade is unlikely in the near term. Mitsui Life is a
stock company established in 1927, and is one of the nine
traditional Japanese domestic life insurers. It had a 3.1%
market share by policies in force at end-March 2011.