UPDATE 1-Canadian insurer Sun Life's underlying profit falls 13.3 pct
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc,, Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
March 14 Mizuho Corporate Bank:
* Moody's rates Mizuho Corporate Bank USD senior notes at A1
* Wintrust Mortgage announces the acquisition of mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage, expanding its presence in Montana
* Elliott International reports open market purchase of 289,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock on Feb 15 at $29.27 per share - SEC filing