(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has issued its 'A-' financial strength and issuer credit ratings to Medical Life Assurance Society Ltd. (MLA). The outlook is stable.

The financial strength and issuer credit ratings on MLA reflect the life insurer's good stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and its status as a core operating subsidiary of Medical Assurance Society New Zealand Ltd. (MAS, not rated, core operating subsidiaries rated 'A-').

MLA is a niche provider of lump sum life, trauma and total and permanent disablement products to the member-based mutual group, which services medical practitioners and, more recently, other professionals in New Zealand.

Our assessment of core status to the group, and subsequent rating uplift under Standard & Poor's group-rating methodology, is based on MLA being highly integrated with the group, insuring over 40% of members, allocated 21.8% of group capital and facilitating a core product offering to members.

"We view MLA as having a good competitive position in its cross sell to MAS members, double-digit growth opportunity, a solid but relatively narrow earnings base, conservative reinsurance protection and very good capital strength under a range of measures," said credit analyst Michael Vine.

The stable outlook reflects that on the core operating entities of MAS, in particular non-life insurer Medical Insurance Society Ltd. (MIS, A-/Stable). Ratings upside is unlikely in the medium term given the constraints of MAS's niche position and absolute size.

Ratings could be lowered from group earnings and capital deterioration through adverse competitive forces, reputational or operational events. A reassessment from the current core status could also lower the rating, while we would have some tolerance for deterioration in MLA's SACP.