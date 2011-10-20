(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Modi Mundipharma Private Limited (MMPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned MMPL's INR60m of working capital facilities 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)' ratings.

The ratings reflect MMPL's consistently high operating profitability of 15%-21% and low financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) of below 1x over the past four years. The ratings also reflect the company's established alliances with global pharmaceutical companies to develop and market their indigenous formulations.

The ratings also draw comfort from MMPL's broad range of products offerings for diverse therapeutic segments like cardiology, gastroenterolgy, dermatology, gynaecology, oral care among others. Fitch also notes that the company does not have major capex plans in the short to medium term. The ratings are, however, constrained by MMPL's small size of operations.

For H111, the company reported revenue of INR732m with an operating EBITDA margin of 19%. In 2010, revenue amounted to INR1,248m and operating EBITDA margin was 17.5%. Total debt was around INR46m with a cash balance of INR36m.

Negative rating action may result from any large debt-led capex and/or significant investments in alliances and/or a fall in profitability margins leading to a significant deterioration in net financial leverage. Conversely, a significant increase in size of the company while maintaining profitability and net financial leverage at current levels on a sustained basis will be positive for the ratings.

MMPL is a 50:50 JV between the privately held Mundipharma Group (known as Purdue Pharma in the USA, Napp Laboratories in the UK and Mundipharma in Europe) and Umesh K. Modi group. MMPL promotes licensed global products along with indigenous formulations and pays royalties to respective alliance partners for their technology and processes and for using their brand.

The company has manufacturing facilities at Modipuram (Uttar Pradesh) and also outsources a part of manufacturing to third parties. The company also exports its products to many countries; however, contribution to overall revenue has been quite small. The company has two subsidiaries - Win Medicare Private Limited (a 94% stake) and Modi Revlon Private Limited (a 74% stake).