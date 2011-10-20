(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India's Modi Mundipharma Private Limited (MMPL) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also assigned MMPL's INR60m of working capital
facilities 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)' ratings.
The ratings reflect MMPL's consistently high operating
profitability of 15%-21% and low financial leverage (total
adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) of below 1x over the past
four years. The ratings also reflect the company's established
alliances with global pharmaceutical companies to develop and
market their indigenous formulations.
The ratings also draw comfort from MMPL's broad range of
products offerings for diverse therapeutic segments like
cardiology, gastroenterolgy, dermatology, gynaecology, oral care
among others. Fitch also notes that the company does not have
major capex plans in the short to medium term. The ratings are,
however, constrained by MMPL's small size of operations.
For H111, the company reported revenue of INR732m with an
operating EBITDA margin of 19%. In 2010, revenue amounted to
INR1,248m and operating EBITDA margin was 17.5%. Total debt was
around INR46m with a cash balance of INR36m.
Negative rating action may result from any large debt-led
capex and/or significant investments in alliances and/or a fall
in profitability margins leading to a significant deterioration
in net financial leverage. Conversely, a significant increase in
size of the company while maintaining profitability and net
financial leverage at current levels on a sustained basis will
be positive for the ratings.
MMPL is a 50:50 JV between the privately held Mundipharma
Group (known as Purdue Pharma in the USA, Napp Laboratories in
the UK and Mundipharma in Europe) and Umesh K. Modi group. MMPL
promotes licensed global products along with indigenous
formulations and pays royalties to respective alliance partners
for their technology and processes and for using their brand.
The company has manufacturing facilities at Modipuram (Uttar
Pradesh) and also outsources a part of manufacturing to third
parties. The company also exports its products to many
countries; however, contribution to overall revenue has been
quite small. The company has two subsidiaries - Win Medicare
Private Limited (a 94% stake) and Modi Revlon Private Limited (a
74% stake).