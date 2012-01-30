(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 30, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned Uncasville, Conn.-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority's (MTGA) planned new bank facility, comprising a $200 million revolving credit facility and a $275 million term loan both due March 31, 2015, its preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating. In addition, we assigned MTGA's planned $225 million first-lien second-out term loan our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating.

Standard & Poor's does not assign recovery ratings to Native American debt issues, as there are sufficient uncertainties surrounding the exercise of creditor rights against a sovereign nation. These include (1) whether the U.S. Bankruptcy Code would apply, (2) whether a U.S. court would ultimately be the appropriate venue to settle such a matter, and (3) to what extent a creditor would be able to enforce any judgment against the sovereign nation. The notching of our issue-level ratings from our issuer credit rating on a given Native American issuer reflects the relative position of each security in the capital structure, incorporating the amount of higher ranking debt ahead of each issue. We believe first-lien lenders receive meaningful collateral value from Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs, which is a commercial casino not located on Tribal land.

On Jan. 25, 2012, we lowered our issuer credit rating on MTGA to 'CC' and lowered various issue-level ratings on the company's debt issues, in accordance with our exchange offer criteria. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating actions followed the company's announcement of a comprehensive refinancing plan, including a series of exchange offers related to all its outstanding notes, as well as a plan to amend and extend its bank credit facility and issue new first-lien debt. It is our view that the exchange offers and the extension of MTGA's bank facility are a de facto restructuring and, thus, are tantamount to a default according to our criteria (see Standard & Poor's research report on Mohegan published Jan. 25). Upon consummation of the proposed transaction, which is subject to varying minimum thresholds of acceptance, we would lower all issue-level ratings, except for the second-lien notes and priority distribution bonds, to 'D', and the issuer credit rating to 'SD' (selective default). As soon as is possible thereafter, we will reassess MTGA's capital structure and assign new ratings based on the amount of notes successfully tendered.

It is our preliminary expectation that, in the event the exchange succeeds, the issuer credit rating would likely be 'B-' following the consummation of the exchange transactions. We recognize that although the current proposed exchange would not be a deleveraging event, the post-exchange capital structure could eliminate, or at least substantially reduce, MTGA's debt maturities over the next few years. However, MTGA will still be highly leveraged, and our measure of its post-exchange interest coverage ratio will be weak, likely around 1.5x. In addition, MTGA faces meaningful changes in its competitive landscape over the intermediate term, which would pressure MTGA's cash flow. These include the addition of resort casinos in Massachusetts that were approved in late 2011 (although we do not expect any to open before 2015) and the possibility of full-scale casinos in New York as recently proposed by the state's governor.

RATINGS LIST

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

Issuer Credit Rating CC/Watch Neg/--

New Rating

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

$200M revolv credit fac due 2015 B-(prelim)

$275M term loan due 2015 B-(prelim)

$225M first-lien second-out term loan CCC+(prelim)