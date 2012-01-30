(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 30, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned Uncasville, Conn.-based
Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority's (MTGA) planned new bank
facility, comprising a $200 million revolving credit facility
and a $275 million term loan both due March 31, 2015, its
preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating. In addition, we assigned
MTGA's planned $225 million first-lien second-out term loan our
preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating.
Standard & Poor's does not assign recovery ratings to Native
American debt issues, as there are sufficient uncertainties
surrounding the exercise of creditor rights against a sovereign
nation. These include (1) whether the U.S. Bankruptcy Code would
apply, (2) whether a U.S. court would ultimately be the
appropriate venue to settle such a matter, and (3) to what
extent a creditor would be able to enforce any judgment against
the sovereign nation. The notching of our issue-level ratings
from our issuer credit rating on a given Native American issuer
reflects the relative position of each security in the capital
structure, incorporating the amount of higher ranking debt ahead
of each issue. We believe first-lien lenders receive meaningful
collateral value from Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs, which is a
commercial casino not located on Tribal land.
On Jan. 25, 2012, we lowered our issuer credit rating on
MTGA to 'CC' and lowered various issue-level ratings on the
company's debt issues, in accordance with our exchange offer
criteria. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative
implications. The rating actions followed the company's
announcement of a comprehensive refinancing plan, including a
series of exchange offers related to all its outstanding notes,
as well as a plan to amend and extend its bank credit facility
and issue new first-lien debt. It is our view that the exchange
offers and the extension of MTGA's bank facility are a de facto
restructuring and, thus, are tantamount to a default according
to our criteria (see Standard & Poor's research report on
Mohegan published Jan. 25). Upon consummation of the proposed
transaction, which is subject to varying minimum thresholds of
acceptance, we would lower all issue-level ratings, except for
the second-lien notes and priority distribution bonds, to 'D',
and the issuer credit rating to 'SD' (selective default). As
soon as is possible thereafter, we will reassess MTGA's capital
structure and assign new ratings based on the amount of notes
successfully tendered.
It is our preliminary expectation that, in the event the
exchange succeeds, the issuer credit rating would likely be 'B-'
following the consummation of the exchange transactions. We
recognize that although the current proposed exchange would not
be a deleveraging event, the post-exchange capital structure
could eliminate, or at least substantially reduce, MTGA's debt
maturities over the next few years. However, MTGA will still be
highly leveraged, and our measure of its post-exchange interest
coverage ratio will be weak, likely around 1.5x. In addition,
MTGA faces meaningful changes in its competitive landscape over
the intermediate term, which would pressure MTGA's cash flow.
These include the addition of resort casinos in Massachusetts
that were approved in late 2011 (although we do not expect any
to open before 2015) and the possibility of full-scale casinos
in New York as recently proposed by the state's governor.
RATINGS LIST
Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority
Issuer Credit Rating CC/Watch Neg/--
New Rating
Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority
$200M revolv credit fac due 2015 B-(prelim)
$275M term loan due 2015 B-(prelim)
$225M first-lien second-out term loan CCC+(prelim)