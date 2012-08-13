Overview
-- Oversupply and anemic global economic conditions will
likely cause Albany, N.Y.-based silicone and quartz producer
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.'s (MPM) earnings and cash
flow to remain weaker than we previously expected.
-- Consequently, we think covenant cushions will shrink, and
we are revising our liquidity assessment to 'weak' from
'adequate'.
-- We are lowering all our ratings on MPM by two notches,
including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's
capital structure is unsustainable at the current earnings
level, increasing the likelihood of another downgrade during the
next few quarters.
Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
all of its ratings on MPM by two notches, including the
corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B-' (see list below). The
outlook is negative.
Rationale
The likelihood that earnings and cash flow will remain very
weak for the next several quarters prompted the downgrade. In
our view, leverage is unsustainably high, with total adjusted
debt to EBITDA above 15x as of June 30, 2012. At that date,
total adjusted debt was nearly $4 billion. We adjust debt to
include pay-in-kind (PIK) seller notes at MPM's direct parent
company Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Inc. (unrated).
Our debt adjustment also includes tax-adjusted unfunded
postretirement obligations and capitalized operating leases.
The ratings on MPM reflect the company's highly leveraged
financial profile and what we deem to be a fair business risk
profile. MPM's debt and leverage have been very high ever since
controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management L.P. (Apollo)
acquired the company from General Electric Co. in 2006. But,
beginning in the second half of 2011, earnings and cash flow
weakness have caused leverage to reach very aggressive levels.
Earnings challenges stem from:
-- Overcapacity in silicones, which has resulted in
competitive pricing;
-- A slowdown in the semiconductor industry, leading to
lower demand for quartz;
-- Customer inventory reductions in late 2011; and
-- Weaker economic conditions in Europe and China.
During the first half of 2012, the company used about $120
million of cash. Our base case assumes that, despite steps to
lower operating costs, free operating cash flow will be somewhat
negative in the second half of this year. Key assumptions for
full-year 2012 include:
-- $100 million of capital spending;
-- A total of $30 million of restructuring outlays and costs
to achieve synergies with Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.
(MSC; B-/Stable/--);
-- Pension funding of $19 million; and
-- Working capital becoming a slight source of cash in the
second half of 2012 so that it is neither a major source nor use
of cash for the full year. However, this could change if raw
material costs spike.
Beyond 2012, unless earnings improve significantly, we
expect free operating cash flow to remain negative. This would
result in an increase in net debt. Debt will also increase as a
function of the PIK feature of the seller note at the parent
holding company. Consequently, we believe debt leverage will
remain unsustainably high during the next several quarters,
increasing the likelihood of a default or debt restructuring in
the absence of a meaningful reversal of business trends.
Moreover, MPM has considerably more debt than its primary
competitors, which could erode its competitiveness over time if
it impedes sufficient business reinvestment.
MPM is a large producer of silicones (representing more than
90% of sales and about 75% of EBITDA in 2011), which are used in
a wide variety of applications. MPM also produces quartz, which
is used primarily in semiconductors. Both its businesses are
cyclical, but this cyclicality has historically been more
pronounced in quartz than in silicones. Silicones are used in
construction, transportation, personal care, electronics, and
agriculture. It is generally used as an additive, providing or
enhancing attributes, such as resistance (to heat, ultraviolet
light, or chemicals), lubrication, adhesion, or viscosity.
Positive industry factors include significant consolidation and
historically above-average growth rates, though there is
vulnerability to volume and margin declines during periods of
economic contraction or downturns in key end markets. We believe
that capital intensity, technological know-how, and
well-established customer relations provide meaningful entry
barriers. MPM benefits from good diversification by end market
and region, as well as an increasing contribution from specialty
products.
MPM is backward integrated to a high degree into the
production of siloxane, a key intermediate raw material.
Siloxane industry capacity increased significantly in 2011, with
an MPM joint venture and another major competitor completing
expansions in Asia. With the economic slowdown there and in
Europe, this new capacity has resulted in price competition in
silicones. MPM is also subject to fluctuations in market prices
for its key raw materials, silicon metal and methanol, which
have proven more difficult to pass on to customers amid soft
recent market conditions. In its quartz business, MPM relies on
a large supplier, Unimin Corp., with whom it has historically
had a long-term agreement. The parties have extended their
current agreement to Sept. 30, 2012, while they negotiate a new
long-term agreement. We assume an agreement can be reached that
assures MPM of supply at an affordable cost.
We believe that the merger of MPM and MSC benefits credit
quality only modestly. In October 2010, Apollo placed the two
companies under a single holding company. Although each company
maintains a separate capital structure, we assess both in a
manner that recognizes their shared parentage. Therefore, we
could lower the ratings on MSC if we determine that financial
profile weakness at MPM elevates credit risk at the combined
company.
Liquidity
We are revising our liquidity assessment on MPM to "weak,"
as defined in our liquidity criteria.
As of June 30, 2012, MPM had $224 million of availability
under its $300 million revolving credit facility, plus cash of
$115 million. The company extended its debt maturity profile
with two refinancings earlier this year. It also increased
headroom under the senior secured net leverage covenant in its
credit facilities by reducing senior secured bank debt with
senior unsecured note proceeds. As of June 30, 2012, senior
secured net leverage was 2.40x vs. a covenant maximum of 4.25x.
However, we believe the risk of increased borrowings and lower
EBITDA could restrict availability to the point that liquidity
sources are insufficient to cover expected uses.
Our liquidity assessment also includes the following
observations and assumptions:
-- MPM has the ability to add pro forma cost savings to
EBITDA in the calculation of the leverage covenant in its bank
credit facilities.
-- MPM has a provision for equity cures under its financial
covenant, which could provide the equity sponsor an opportunity
to support its investment in MPM if the company breaches this
covenant.
-- We assume that lenders will fulfill their commitments to
extend the revolving credit facility to December 2014 upon its
December 2012 maturity. Other debt maturities are minimal until
2014.
Recovery analysis
We rate MPM's senior secured credit facilities 'B-' (two
notches above the corporate credit rating) with a recovery
rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high
(90%-100%) recovery in a payment default. We rate the company's
senior secured notes at 'CCC' (the same as the corporate credit
rating) with a recovery rating of '4', denoting our expectation
of an average (30%-50%) recovery. We rate its second-lien notes,
springing second-lien notes, and subordinated notes 'CC' (two
notches below the corporate credit rating), with a recovery
rating of '6', reflecting our expectation of negligible (0-10%)
recovery. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery
report on MPM to be published on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that silicone
overcapacity and a tepid global economy will keep MPM's
operating results weak for the foreseeable future. We also
believe that the risk of increased borrowings and lower EBITDA
could restrict availability under the company's revolving credit
facility.
We could lower the ratings during the next few quarters if
industry conditions and the company's performance do not improve
and MPM continues to consume cash, heightening the probability
of a payment default or covenant breach. We could also lower the
ratings if the company voluntarily restructures or repurchases
its debt in such a way that results in anything less than full
and timely repayment.
On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if
earnings and cash flow strengthen, leverage declines, liquidity
stabilizes, and MPM remains comfortably in compliance with
covenants.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Corporate credit rating CCC/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior secured credit facilities B- B+
Recovery rating 1 1
Senior secured notes CCC B-
Recovery rating 4 4
Senior secured second lien CC CCC
Recovery rating 6 6
Senior unsecured CC CCC
Recovery rating 6 6
Subordinated CC CCC
Recovery rating 6 6
Momentive Performance Materials GmbH
Senior secured credit facilities B- B+
Recovery rating 1 1
Momentive Performance Materials USA Inc.
Senior secured credit facilities B- B+
Recovery rating 1 1