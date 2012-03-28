(The following was released by the rating agency)Link to Fitch
HONG KONG, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the Mongolian banking sector needs additional
liquidity and capital to support strong loan growth.
"The pace of credit growth in the Mongolian banking sector
has been rapid even by comparison with other emerging markets.
Annual loan growth clocked in at 55% in 2011, a rate last seen
prior to the 2008 economic crisis," says Chikako Horiuchi,
Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions Team.
"More stringent controls are needed. Yet the authorities'
efforts in controlling credit growth and maintaining adequate
capital and liquidity are compromised by lax implementation."
The system's loan/deposit ratio, which is to exceed 100%
despite steady deposit growth, implies tighter liquidity and an
increasing reliance on market funding. This renders the sector
more vulnerable to market conditions.
Higher capital is also necessary to absorb unexpected
losses, particularly in light of the volatile domestic operating
environment, low reserve coverage, and expectations of a weaker
pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) buffer.
Fitch expects the PPOP for Mongolian banking sector to come
down in 2012 and beyond with mounting pressure on net interest
margin due to intensifying competition for both funding and new
lending. Given Mongolia's heavy dependence on mineral exports,
its banking sector is exposed to external factors including
commodity prices, foreign-exchange rates, slower economic growth
in China, economic policy errors and political uncertainty,
which could affect the flow of foreign direct investment.
The report, "Mongolian Banking Sector Update - Pressure from
