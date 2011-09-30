(The following was released by the rating agency)
Sept. 30 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today affirmed
its 'AA-' insurer financial strength and long-term counterparty
credit ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life Insurance Co.
Ltd. (Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life). The outlook on both
ratings is negative.
Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life will merge with Aioi Life
Insurance Co. Ltd. (NR) to form Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life
Insurance Co. Ltd. on Oct. 1, 2011. The merged entity will
retain the same ratings and outlook as Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki
Life on the same date.
The ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life are based on
its core status within MS&AD Insurance Group, its high-quality
and highly liquid investment portfolio, as well as a very strong
capital base supported by the group. We consider the size of the
company's operations, which is relatively small compared to its
domestic life insurance peers, as a weakness.
Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life plays a pivotal role in MS&AD
Insurance Group's strategy for its life insurance business,
which the group considers important for diversifying its
earnings sources.
Given that Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life focuses on
cross-selling via the group's non-life insurance agent networks,
we believe that the company will remain highly important to the
group after the merger, and is likely to underpin the group's
business franchise and earnings in the medium term.
Therefore, we believe that the company should be viewed as a
"core" entity of the group under our group methodology criteria.
The merged entity's investment portfolio will remain stable and
highly liquid, with a very limited exposure to stock price
fluctuations. Its capital base is strong enough to support the
current ratings.
We expect the merged entity to maintain very strong
capitalization because it manages its investment risk more
conservatively than its domestic peers.
The outlook on the ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life
is negative, reflecting the outlooks on the ratings on the core
companies of MS&AD Insurance Group. The negative outlook
primarily reflects our view that the ratings on the group's core
entities are constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+).
The core subsidiaries are highly dependent on the Japanese
market to develop their businesses, and they have a high
concentration of their investment asset portfolios in the
domestic market.
In addition, the negative outlook reflects our view that
failure to improve operating performance or significant
deterioration in capitalization may trigger a downgrade, because
Standard & Poor's assessment that the group's financial profile
is commensurate with the current ratings is based on our
expectation that the group's operating performance will improve.
We may lower the ratings if Japan is downgraded, or if the
group's performance misses our expectations and we believe its
operating performance and capitalization are no longer
commensurate with the current ratings.
Conversely, we may revise the outlook to stable if the
outlook on Japan's sovereign rating is revised to stable and if
we conclude that its business and financial profiles are
commensurate with the 'AA-' ratings.