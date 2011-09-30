(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life Insurance and Aioi Life Insurance will merge to form Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on Oct. 1, 2011.

-- Standard & Poor's has affirmed its 'AA-' ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life and the insurer's status as a core subsidiary within MS&AD Insurance Group.

-- The outlook on the rating is negative, reflecting that on the other core operating entities within the group.

Sept. 30 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today affirmed its 'AA-' insurer financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life). The outlook on both ratings is negative.

Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life will merge with Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NR) to form Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on Oct. 1, 2011. The merged entity will retain the same ratings and outlook as Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life on the same date.

The ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life are based on its core status within MS&AD Insurance Group, its high-quality and highly liquid investment portfolio, as well as a very strong capital base supported by the group. We consider the size of the company's operations, which is relatively small compared to its domestic life insurance peers, as a weakness.

Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life plays a pivotal role in MS&AD Insurance Group's strategy for its life insurance business, which the group considers important for diversifying its earnings sources.

Given that Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life focuses on cross-selling via the group's non-life insurance agent networks, we believe that the company will remain highly important to the group after the merger, and is likely to underpin the group's business franchise and earnings in the medium term.

Therefore, we believe that the company should be viewed as a "core" entity of the group under our group methodology criteria. The merged entity's investment portfolio will remain stable and highly liquid, with a very limited exposure to stock price fluctuations. Its capital base is strong enough to support the current ratings.

We expect the merged entity to maintain very strong capitalization because it manages its investment risk more conservatively than its domestic peers.

The outlook on the ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Kirameki Life is negative, reflecting the outlooks on the ratings on the core companies of MS&AD Insurance Group. The negative outlook primarily reflects our view that the ratings on the group's core entities are constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+).

The core subsidiaries are highly dependent on the Japanese market to develop their businesses, and they have a high concentration of their investment asset portfolios in the domestic market.

In addition, the negative outlook reflects our view that failure to improve operating performance or significant deterioration in capitalization may trigger a downgrade, because Standard & Poor's assessment that the group's financial profile is commensurate with the current ratings is based on our expectation that the group's operating performance will improve.

We may lower the ratings if Japan is downgraded, or if the group's performance misses our expectations and we believe its operating performance and capitalization are no longer commensurate with the current ratings.

Conversely, we may revise the outlook to stable if the outlook on Japan's sovereign rating is revised to stable and if we conclude that its business and financial profiles are commensurate with the 'AA-' ratings.