-- MSBAM Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust's issuance is a CMBS securitization backed by retail assets and the accompanying leases, rents, and other income.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings on the class A-1, A-2, X-A, X-B, B, C, D, and CK notes.

-- The preliminary rating reflects our view of the transaction's structure, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings on MSBAM Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-CKSV $405.7 million notes (see list).

The note issuance is a CMBS securitization backed by retail assets and the accompanying leases, rents, and other income.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 20, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- The collateral's historical and projected performance,

-- The sponsors' and managers' experience,

-- The trustee-provided liquidity,

-- The loans' terms, and

-- The transaction's structure.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

MSBAM Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-CKSV

Class Rating Type Interest Amount(i)

rate

A-1 AAA (sf) $36,106,000‡

A-2 AAA (sf) $243,760,000‡

X-A AAA (sf) $279,866,000†

X-B A (sf) $78,417,000

B AA (sf) $37,538,000

C A (sf) $40,879,000

D BBB+ (sf) $22,278,059

CK BBB (sf) $25,186,000

i) The issuer will issue the certificates to qualified institutional buyers in line with Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. †Notional balance. Interest losses are allocated to the class X-A and X-B certificates based on their respective entitlements pro rata. ‡ Losses are allocated to the class A-1 and A-2 certificates based on their respective entitlements, pro rata.