(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We recently downgraded MSIG Mingtai's parent,
Japan-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance due to its weakened
capitalization as a result of losses from a series of
catastrophic events in 2011.
-- We are lowering the long-term counterparty and financial
strength ratings on MSIG Mingtai to 'A' from 'A+', indicating
the parent's weakened ability to support MSIG Mingtai. We are
also lowering the Greater China credit scale rating to 'cnAA+'
from 'cnAAA' and removing all the ratings from CreditWatch.
-- The outlook on the ratings is stable to reflect the
outlook direction of the ratings on the parent group.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings on
Taiwan-based MSIG Mingtai Insurance Co. Ltd. to 'A' from 'A+'
and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications where they were placed on Nov. 23, 2011. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action follows our recent downgrade of MSIG
Mingtai's parent Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd., a core
operating unit of the MS&AD Insurance Group (for further details
see "Ratings Lowered On Insurers Of MS&AD Insurance Group And
NKSJ Group; Outlooks Stable," Feb. 22, 2012). The downgrade of
the parent translates into its weakened ability to support MSIG
Mingtai. The insurer's creditworthiness has moved in tandem with
the parent group's credit profile due to its strategically
important group role.
We lowered the ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to
reflect that its capitalization has deteriorated as a result of
losses caused by a series of catastrophic events in 2011. We
expect its capitalization to only recover slowly over the next
two years even under favorable conditions with no major
catastrophes or market deterioration.
The ratings on MSIG Mingtai reflect the insurer's strategic
importance to and implicit support, albeit weakening, from the
financially stronger parent group. The ratings also reflect MSIG
Mingtai's superior capitalization relative to its risk profile,
as well as the insurer's strong liquidity with prudent
investment profile. MSIG Mingtai's satisfactory operating
performance and the difficulties the insurer faces to grow in a
fiercely price-competitive environment partly offset these
strengths.
Outlook
The stable outlook on MSIG Mingtai reflects the outlook
direction of the ratings on the insurance units of the MS&AD
Insurance Group, given the implicit support the insurer receives
from its parent and its strategic importance to the group. We
may raise the ratings on MSIG Mingtai if the MS&AD Insurance
Group's credit profile strengthens significantly. Conversely, we
may lower the ratings if the group's credit profile noticeably
deteriorates.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Action
To
From
MSIG Mingtai Insurance Co. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/--
A+/Watch Neg/--
Financial Strength Rating A/Stable/--
A+/Watch Neg/--
Greater China credit scale cnAA+/--
cnAAA/Watch Neg/--