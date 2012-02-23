(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We recently downgraded MSIG Mingtai's parent, Japan-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance due to its weakened capitalization as a result of losses from a series of catastrophic events in 2011.

-- We are lowering the long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings on MSIG Mingtai to 'A' from 'A+', indicating the parent's weakened ability to support MSIG Mingtai. We are also lowering the Greater China credit scale rating to 'cnAA+' from 'cnAAA' and removing all the ratings from CreditWatch.

-- The outlook on the ratings is stable to reflect the outlook direction of the ratings on the parent group.

Rating Action

On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings on Taiwan-based MSIG Mingtai Insurance Co. Ltd. to 'A' from 'A+' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications where they were placed on Nov. 23, 2011. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating action follows our recent downgrade of MSIG Mingtai's parent Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd., a core operating unit of the MS&AD Insurance Group (for further details see "Ratings Lowered On Insurers Of MS&AD Insurance Group And NKSJ Group; Outlooks Stable," Feb. 22, 2012). The downgrade of the parent translates into its weakened ability to support MSIG Mingtai. The insurer's creditworthiness has moved in tandem with the parent group's credit profile due to its strategically important group role.

We lowered the ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to reflect that its capitalization has deteriorated as a result of losses caused by a series of catastrophic events in 2011. We expect its capitalization to only recover slowly over the next two years even under favorable conditions with no major catastrophes or market deterioration.

The ratings on MSIG Mingtai reflect the insurer's strategic importance to and implicit support, albeit weakening, from the financially stronger parent group. The ratings also reflect MSIG Mingtai's superior capitalization relative to its risk profile, as well as the insurer's strong liquidity with prudent investment profile. MSIG Mingtai's satisfactory operating performance and the difficulties the insurer faces to grow in a fiercely price-competitive environment partly offset these strengths.

Outlook

The stable outlook on MSIG Mingtai reflects the outlook direction of the ratings on the insurance units of the MS&AD Insurance Group, given the implicit support the insurer receives from its parent and its strategic importance to the group. We may raise the ratings on MSIG Mingtai if the MS&AD Insurance Group's credit profile strengthens significantly. Conversely, we may lower the ratings if the group's credit profile noticeably deteriorates.

