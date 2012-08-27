UPDATE 2-German drugmaker Stada opens books to rival bidders
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
Aug 28 Moody's Investors Service placed the ratings of M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) and its subsidiaries on review for downgrade. The holding company is rated A3 for senior debt and its lead bank, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company, has a standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR)/baseline credit assessment (BCA) of C+/a2 and deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1.
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders might have been forgiven on Saturday for looking at the company's annual report and wondering why some $56 billion of cash appeared to vanish.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday used part of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders to defend the businesses practices of one of his conglomerate's lesser-known but more controversial operating units: Clayton Homes.