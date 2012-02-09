Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Feb 10 MTR Gaming:
* Moody's lowers MTR Gaming's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.