BRIEF-Invesco says preliminary AUM of $825.3 bln in Jan
* Preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month
NEW YORK, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings on the following bonds due to prerefunding activity:
-- Fort Worth (TX) water and sewer system revenue refunding improvement bonds series 2001 (prerefunded maturities only);
-- Fort Worth (TX) water and sewer system revenue refunding & improvement bonds series 2003 (prerefunded maturities only);
-- Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (CA) power system revenue bonds series 2003B (prerefunded maturities only);
-- Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY) transportation revenue bonds series 2003B (prerefunded maturities only);
-- Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY) transportation revenue refunding bonds series 2002F (prerefunded maturities only);
-- Missouri Health & Educational Facilities Authority (MO) (Cox Health Systems) health facility revenue bonds series 1992H (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);
-- Oklahoma, State of (OK) (Oklahoma Building Bonds Commission) GO building refunding bonds series 2003A (prerefunded maturities only); and
-- Orange County School Board Leasing Corp. (FL) certificates of participation series 2002A (prerefunded maturities only).
The correct rating history for the unrefunded and prerefunded CUSIPs is now reflected on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 LPL Financial Holdings Inc , the largest U.S. independent brokerage and registered investment adviser, reported a 55.6 percent jump in quarterly earnings on higher revenue in its asset-based business and higher transaction and fees.
* Venbio Select Advisor Llc reports a 5.41 passive stake in Agenus Inc as on December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2lpg9SS