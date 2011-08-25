(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings on the following bonds due to prerefunding activity:

-- Fort Worth (TX) water and sewer system revenue refunding improvement bonds series 2001 (prerefunded maturities only);

-- Fort Worth (TX) water and sewer system revenue refunding & improvement bonds series 2003 (prerefunded maturities only);

-- Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (CA) power system revenue bonds series 2003B (prerefunded maturities only);

-- Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY) transportation revenue bonds series 2003B (prerefunded maturities only);

-- Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY) transportation revenue refunding bonds series 2002F (prerefunded maturities only);

-- Missouri Health & Educational Facilities Authority (MO) (Cox Health Systems) health facility revenue bonds series 1992H (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

-- Oklahoma, State of (OK) (Oklahoma Building Bonds Commission) GO building refunding bonds series 2003A (prerefunded maturities only); and

-- Orange County School Board Leasing Corp. (FL) certificates of participation series 2002A (prerefunded maturities only).

The correct rating history for the unrefunded and prerefunded CUSIPs is now reflected on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.