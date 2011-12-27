BRIEF-Qatar's Barwa Real Estate FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1.61 billion riyals versus 3.06 billion riyals year ago
Dec 28 Moody's Investors Service has today assigned a definitive long-term rating of Aaa to the Series 1 Tranche 2 covered bonds issued under the US$ 20.0 billion covered bond programme of National Australia Bank Limited.
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: RBI media interaction after release of monetary po
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will start regulating operators of virtual currencies to protect financial consumers and rein in risks like money laundering and terrorism financing.