(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) were unchanged following NAB's recent 2012 First Quarter Trading Update. Our outlook for NAB remains stable.

NAB's recent performance and future performance prospects remain consistent with our current view of the strong 'AA-' credit standing on the bank. This includes our view of the bank's risk position, capitalization and earnings, funding, and systemic importance in the Australian banking sector.

NAB's U.K. banking subsidiary continues to under-perform relative to NAB's other major businesses, however, and is a negative counterpoint of NAB's business position compared with the business positions of its three major Australian-based competitors. We nonetheless continue to view NAB's business position as "strong", by both domestic and international standards. We will continue to monitor NAB's U.K. strategy, including the potential for positive or negative ratings developments (as said in our Dec. 1, 2011, rating downgrades of NAB and Clydesdale). This is most likely to occur should NAB eventually sell Clydesdale Bank PLC, which we independently believe is a possibility; or alternately that NAB will retain Clydesdale and potentially build upon its U.K. beach head.

While migration upwards of NAB's capital ratios is in accordance with our expectations, we nonetheless will continue to monitor NAB's capitalization in the context of the strong ratings we assign to NAB, and considering that new regulatory capital guidelines, including those for hybrid capitalinstruments under Basel III, are still under consideration by Australian regulators. A continuation of our current "adequate" view of NAB capital will be essential to maintain our current ratings on NAB, all other factors remaining equal.