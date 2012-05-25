(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Korea-based National Agricultural Cooperative
Federation (NACF) and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are
no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's
coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of NACF.
The rating actions on NACF are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR)
affirmed at 'A'; Positive Outlook; rating withdrawn
Short-Term FC IDR affirmed at 'F1'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'; rating withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt (including MTN programme) affirmed at
'A'; rating withdrawn
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'; rating withdrawn