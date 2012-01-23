(The following was released by the rating agency)

(Standard & Poor's) Jan. 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that there is no likely impact on the issue ratings listed below on Korea's National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF; A/Stable/A-1) from NACF's reorganization.

Through the reorganization, the foreign currency bonds issued by NACF will be transferred to NH Bank, a subsidiary to be established on March 2, 2012.

We believe that the reorganization is unlikely to affect the ratings on these bonds because NACF will propose that it serve as a co-obligor and that all NACF group entities created through the reorganization be jointly and severally liable for the bonds. The co-obligor status of NACF and NH Bank is effected through their inclusion in the Deed of Covenants and Agency Agreement.

The joint and several liability of all the entities spun off from the NACF group is derived from the Korean Commercial Code, and recourse is also available to offshore investors in the bonds. These features of the internal reorganization plan maintain the credit quality of the debt issues at the same level as that prior to the reorganization.

If the final reorganization plan, to be executed on March 2, 2012, maintains these essential features and does not result in a material deterioration of the financial position of the NACF group, we expect the bonds to retain their 'A' ratings.

In line with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we will consider NH Bank's pro forma financials, as well as our assessment of its link with, and importance to, the government of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1), as key factors in evaluating the bank's credit quality and assigning it an issuer credit rating and stand-alone credit profile.