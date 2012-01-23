(The following was released by the rating agency)
(Standard & Poor's) Jan. 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that there is no likely impact on the issue
ratings listed below on Korea's National Agricultural
Cooperative Federation (NACF; A/Stable/A-1) from NACF's
reorganization.
Through the reorganization, the foreign currency bonds
issued by NACF will be transferred to NH Bank, a subsidiary to
be established on March 2, 2012.
We believe that the reorganization is unlikely to affect the
ratings on these bonds because NACF will propose that it serve
as a co-obligor and that all NACF group entities created through
the reorganization be jointly and severally liable for the
bonds. The co-obligor status of NACF and NH Bank is effected
through their inclusion in the Deed of Covenants and Agency
Agreement.
The joint and several liability of all the entities spun off
from the NACF group is derived from the Korean Commercial Code,
and recourse is also available to offshore investors in the
bonds. These features of the internal reorganization plan
maintain the credit quality of the debt issues at the same level
as that prior to the reorganization.
If the final reorganization plan, to be executed on March 2,
2012, maintains these essential features and does not result in
a material deterioration of the financial position of the NACF
group, we expect the bonds to retain their 'A' ratings.
In line with our criteria for rating government-related
entities, we will consider NH Bank's pro forma financials, as
well as our assessment of its link with, and importance to, the
government of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local
currency A+/Stable/A-1), as key factors in evaluating the bank's
credit quality and assigning it an issuer credit rating and
stand-alone credit profile.