SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating and 'cnA-' Greater China regional scale rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be drawn down from a $1 billion global medium-term notes (MTN) program that Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. (Nan Fung; BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) guarantees. Nan Fung Treasury Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nan Fung, will issue the notes. We rate the MTN program 'BBB-' and 'cnA-'.

Nan Fung Treasury will on-lend the net proceeds from the issue to Nan Fung and its subsidiaries for general working capital purposes. The notes will constitute a senior unsecured liability for Nan Fung.

The ratings on Nan Fung reflect the company's portfolio of large, diversified, and fairly liquid securities and good-quality investment properties. We expect the securities to generate stable returns and cash flows, based on their record over the past five years. Nan Fung's small-scale operations, modest land bank, and limited number of property development projects temper the rating strengths. In addition, Nan Fung's growing exposure to China makes the company vulnerable to a more volatile market with higher regulatory uncertainties compared with Hong Kong. We assess Nan Fung's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate," as defined in our criteria.

The ratings also factor in Nan Fung's commitment to maintain good corporate governance and implement strong internal controls. This will help the company to manage potential conflicts of interests arising from related-party or company transactions, given that Nan Fung is a private company.

The stable outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that Nan Fung will maintain its cautious expansion strategy in its property development business, and a liquid and good-quality investment portfolio. We also expect Nan Fung's recurring rental income to increase gradually over the next two to three years as it completes more investment properties.

