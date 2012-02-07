(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nan Fung Treasury (I) Limited's USD250m 5.25% notes due 2017 a
final 'BBB' rating. The notes are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Nan Fung International Holdings
Limited (Nan Fung, 'BBB'/Stable). The company issued the notes
with the same terms and conditions as the USD350m 5.25%
guaranteed notes due 2017 issued on 20 January 2012, also rated
BBB'. The latest issue is fully fungible with the notes issued
on 20 January 2012.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. The final
rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 6
February 2012.
Nan Fung's ratings reflect its established brand name and
solid track record in Hong Kong property development as well as
its strong liquidity and financial profile. Nan Fung has over 45
years of execution track record for high-end residential and
commercial real estate development in Hong Kong. For mass-market
development projects, Nan Fung mainly participates via
joint-venture projects to contain individual project risk. The
company's short-term obligations of HKD6bn were well covered by
cash balances of HKD9bn as at end-July 2011.
Nan Fung's ratings also reflect the inherent cyclicality of
property development activities. They are constrained by its
small investment property portfolio compared with that of its
higher-rated property peers.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Nan
Fung will maintain its strong financial position and stable
business mix over the next 12-18 months.