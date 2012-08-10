(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating and 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed US$1.0 billion medium-term notes (MTN) program that Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. (Nan Fung: BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees. Nan Fung Treasury Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nan Fung, will issue the notes under the program. Nan Fung is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer.

The net proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to Nan Fung and its subsidiaries for general working capital purposes. The notes will constitute a senior unsecured liability for Nan Fung.

The ratings on Nan Fung reflect the company's portfolio of large, diversified, and fairly liquid securities and good-quality investment properties. We expect the securities to generate stable returns and cash flows, based on their record over the past five years. Nan Fung's small-scale operations, modest land bank, and limited number of property development projects temper the rating strengths. In addition, Nan Fung's growing exposure to China makes it vulnerable to a more volatile market with higher regulatory uncertainties compared with Hong Kong. As of March 31, 2012, Nan Fung's securities portfolio was valued at Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 19.6 billion compared with short-term debts due of HK$2.3 billion. We believe that the securities portfolio provides the company with strong financial flexibility.

The ratings also factor in Nan Fung's commitment to maintain good corporate governance and implement strong internal controls. This will help the company to manage potential conflicts of interests arising from related-party or company transactions, given that Nan Fung is a private company. We believe Nan Fung's Conflicts Committee has been effective in safeguarding the company's interests when it transacts with related companies and related parties.

The stable outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that Nan Fung will maintain its cautious expansion strategy in its property development business, and a liquid and good-quality investment portfolio, in support of its "intermediate" financial risk profile. We also expect Nan Fung's recurring rental income to increase gradually over the next two to three years as it completes more investment properties.