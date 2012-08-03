TREASURIES-Prices gain as equities dip, Fed's Dudley seen dovish

(Recasts with equity drop, Fed speaker, adds quotes, updates prices) * Weaker stocks boost demand for bonds * March Fed hike odds drop after Dudley comments By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Thursday as weaker stock markets and a falling U.S. dollar increased demand for safe haven bonds, and after comments from a senior Federal Reserve official late on Wednesday were viewed as relatively dovish. U.S. stock markets were weighed d