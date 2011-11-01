Nov 2 (The following was released by the ratings agency)

-- On Oct. 31, 2011, we revised our outlook on Jamaica to negative from stable.

-- The ratings on National Commercial Bank Jamaica are constrained by those on the sovereign.

-- We revised the outlook on the bank to negative from stable and affirmed our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term credit ratings.

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised the outlook on National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd. (NCB) to negative from stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank.

"The rating action follows the outlook revision on Jamaica," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Elena Enciso Benoit. "Our ratings on NCB are constrained by those on the sovereign."

The negative outlook on Jamaica reflects our view that the fiscal room to maneuver is narrowing as the government tries to implement an austerity plan amid slow economic growth. As a result, domestic politics are also shifting: Prime Minister Bruce Golding's recently-announced resignation has opened the possibility for early elections and a change in administration.

In addition, the standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has come to a halt. The IMF hasn't completed its last four reviews because of delays in the implementation of agreed measures.

The government hasn't completed the implementation of either tax and pension reforms or the divestment of Clarendon Alumina LTD. Moreover, in late August it approved a 7% (retroactive) rise in public employees' salaries, which, in our view, will prevent it from reaching the fiscal targets originally agreed for the IMF program.

The negative outlook also reflects our view that amid Jamaica's currently volatile political climate and difficult financial stance, NCB might suffer given the high linkages with the sovereign due to the bank's high exposure to the public-sector securities and loans.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Jamaica Outlook Revised To Negative From Stable, 'B-/C' Sovereign Rating Affirmed, Oct. 31, 2011

-- Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004