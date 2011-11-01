Nov 2 (The following was released by the ratings
agency)
-- On Oct. 31, 2011, we revised our outlook on Jamaica to
negative from stable.
-- The ratings on National Commercial Bank Jamaica are
constrained by those on the sovereign.
-- We revised the outlook on the bank to negative from
stable and affirmed our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term credit
ratings.
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 1, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised the outlook
on National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd. (NCB) to negative from
stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term and 'C'
short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank.
"The rating action follows the outlook revision on
Jamaica," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Elena Enciso
Benoit. "Our ratings on NCB are constrained by those on the
sovereign."
The negative outlook on Jamaica reflects our view that the
fiscal room to maneuver is narrowing as the government tries to
implement an austerity plan amid slow economic growth. As a
result, domestic politics are also shifting: Prime Minister
Bruce Golding's recently-announced resignation has opened the
possibility for early elections and a change in administration.
In addition, the standby agreement with the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) has come to a halt. The IMF hasn't completed
its last four reviews because of delays in the implementation of
agreed measures.
The government hasn't completed the implementation of
either tax and pension reforms or the divestment of Clarendon
Alumina LTD. Moreover, in late August it approved a 7%
(retroactive) rise in public employees' salaries, which, in our
view, will prevent it from reaching the fiscal targets
originally agreed for the IMF program.
The negative outlook also reflects our view that amid
Jamaica's currently volatile political climate and difficult
financial stance, NCB might suffer given the high linkages with
the sovereign due to the bank's high exposure to the
public-sector securities and loans.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Jamaica Outlook Revised To Negative From Stable, 'B-/C'
Sovereign Rating Affirmed, Oct. 31, 2011
-- Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004