MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, in a newly
published report, says that the credit ratings of 274 investment
grade corporate companies (constituting 92% of the outstanding
adjusted debt) are unlikely to be impacted despite the sharp
depreciation of the Indian rupee. Another 28 issuers may expect
negative rating actions, such as an Outlook change or a rating
downgrade, in the event of a sustained depreciation of rupee.
However, Fitch does not expect any of these issuers to default.
The agency also cautions that the impact on non-investment grade
corporates could be severe, given their limited financial
flexibility.
Fitch analysed the impact of rupee depreciation on the
credit profile of 302 corporates rated at investment grades as
per Fitch's National rating scale. The study focuses on 14
sectors which would be most impacted (either positively or
negatively) by the rupee depreciation. The sectors were divided
into four groups namely a) net exporters (pharmaceuticals,
technology, mining and textiles, gems & jewellery), b) net
importers with ways to mitigate depreciation (auto ancillary,
oil & gas, metals - ferrous & non-ferrous), c) net importers
without ways to mitigate depreciation (chemicals, fertilisers,
paper and cement), and d) business model driven exposure
(diversified manufacturing). Under these sectors, a detailed
analysis is provided for the likely to be worst hit 114
companies, of which 57 are listed.
Fitch expects export-oriented companies to derive lesser
benefits from rupee depreciation than historically observed. The
lower impact is attributed to weak demand in the global economy,
aggressive price renegotiations, hedging of foreign currency
exposures and the negative impact of foreign currency debt
servicing. These factors will cap the benefit to the credit
profiles of companies in the pharmaceutical, technology,
textile, and mining sectors.
The impact will be marginal for companies with the ability
to pass on cost increases, such as auto ancillary sector, or
where prices are driven by import parity practices, such as oil
and gas or metals industry. However, a slowdown in end-user
demand may force companies in auto and related sector to absorb
some of the price increases.
In case of sectors importing a significant portion of their
raw materials like chemical, fertiliser or paper industries,
Fitch believes that current low demand will constrain the
ability to pass on the higher costs. The credit profile for
these sectors will be relatively most affected by rupee
depreciation.
Of the 302 corporates, 121 issuers (35% of overall debt)
have no direct operational exposure to foreign currency.
However, the potential benefit of lower global commodity prices
would not be able to help the margins of sectors such as real
estate, metal processors, chemical processors and print media
due to rupee depreciation.
Sub-investment grade companies in the chemical, metal
processing and trading (in processed and unprocessed imported
commodities) industries are likely to face lower margins, higher
inventory levels and stretched working capital. They may be the
worst casualties of rupee depreciation.
Fitch does not expect the rupee to appreciate in the short
term until global risk aversion subsides. On the contrary, the
currency may depreciate further if global risk aversion worsens
or the domestic fiscal position deteriorates.