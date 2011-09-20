(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- National RMBS Trust 2011-2 is a securitization of prime
residential mortgages originated by National Australia Bank Ltd.
(NAB; AA/Stable/A-1+).
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to three classes of
notes to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee
for National RMBS Trust 2011-2.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the
transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and
other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2011-Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to three classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Co. Ltd. as trustee for
the National RMBS Trust 2011-2 (see list). This is the first
Australian RMBS transaction this year in which a class of notes
has been issued in U.S. dollars. The class A1 notes are
denominated in U.S. dollars.
The preliminary ratings are based on:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying
collateral portfolio.
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of
notes, which comprises both note subordination and mortgage
insurance covering 100% of face value of just over 15% of the
loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement, is
sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility
equal to 1.6% of the invested amount of all notes, and principal
draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure
timely payment of interest.
-- The management of currency risk. For the class A1 notes,
the cross-currency swap to be provided by NAB covers currency
risk between the Australian-dollar receipts from the underlying
assets and the U.S. dollar payments on the notes.
-- The management of asset interest rate risk.
Interest-rate risk between any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the
floating-rate obligations on the notes are appropriately hedged
via interest rate swaps to be provided by NAB.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
National RMBS Trust 2011-2
Class Rating Amount (mils)
A1 AAA US$202.8
A2 AAA A$502.5
B BBB A$37.5
C NR A$15.0
The exchange rate applicable to the class A1 notes is 1.04
U.S. per AUD.
A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for National
RMBS Trust 2011-2 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard
& Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at
www.globalcreditportal.com.