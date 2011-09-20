(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- National RMBS Trust 2011-2 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB; AA/Stable/A-1+).

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to three classes of notes to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for National RMBS Trust 2011-2.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to three classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Co. Ltd. as trustee for the National RMBS Trust 2011-2 (see list). This is the first Australian RMBS transaction this year in which a class of notes has been issued in U.S. dollars. The class A1 notes are denominated in U.S. dollars.

The preliminary ratings are based on:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio.

-- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes, which comprises both note subordination and mortgage insurance covering 100% of face value of just over 15% of the loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement, is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility equal to 1.6% of the invested amount of all notes, and principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.

-- The management of currency risk. For the class A1 notes, the cross-currency swap to be provided by NAB covers currency risk between the Australian-dollar receipts from the underlying assets and the U.S. dollar payments on the notes.

-- The management of asset interest rate risk. Interest-rate risk between any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate obligations on the notes are appropriately hedged via interest rate swaps to be provided by NAB.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

National RMBS Trust 2011-2

Class Rating Amount (mils)

A1 AAA US$202.8

A2 AAA A$502.5

B BBB A$37.5

C NR A$15.0

The exchange rate applicable to the class A1 notes is 1.04 U.S. per AUD.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for National RMBS Trust 2011-2 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.