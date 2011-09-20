(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: National RMBS Trust 2011-2
here
SYDNEY, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
National RMBS Trust Series 2011-2 residential mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes, due Dec 2042, expected ratings, as follows:
USD202.8m Class A1 notes: 'AAA(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD502.5m Class A2 notes: 'AAA(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD37.5m Class B notes: 'A(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD15m Class C notes: Not rated
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company
Limited in its capacity as trustee of National RMBS Trust
2011-2.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
2,597 loans (2,587 borrowers) totaling approximately AUD750m.
Loans included in the pool originated by National Australia Bank
Limited (NAB, rated 'AA'/Stable/'F1+'). The current Fitch
calculated weighted average loan-to-value ratio is 58.7%, and
the weighted average seasoning is 18.1 months. The pool
comprises 100% fully verified documentation loans. Investment
loans comprise 14.8% of the pool, with floating-rate mortgages
making up 89.7% of the pool. The pool has geographic
diversification, which reflects population distribution with
37.9% of the loans in New South Wales. Fitch has incorporated
all the above factors in its credit analysis of the transaction
As at the cut-off date, lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI)
cover was provided on 15.4% of the pool by Genworth Financial
Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, and QBE Lenders Mortgage
Insurance Limited (QBE LMI, 'AA-'/Stable).
"National RMBS 2011-2 is the first RMBS transaction in the
Australian market since mid-July," said Adam Daman, Associate
Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "This transaction
also features a soft-bullet USD note that is expected to be
issued in the US market."
The expected 'AAAsf' Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook
assigned to the Class A1 and A2 notes are based on: the 7%
credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B and C
notes; the LMI policies; the liquidity facility provided by NAB,
which is equivalent to 1.6% of the aggregate invested amount of
the notes; the interest rate arrangements the trustee will enter
into; and NAB's mortgage servicing capabilities.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed
in the presale report entitled "National RMBS Trust 2011-2",
published today.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
The full presale report is available on www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link above