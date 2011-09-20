(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: National RMBS Trust 2011-2

here

SYDNEY, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned National RMBS Trust Series 2011-2 residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes, due Dec 2042, expected ratings, as follows:

USD202.8m Class A1 notes: 'AAA(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD502.5m Class A2 notes: 'AAA(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD37.5m Class B notes: 'A(exp)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15m Class C notes: Not rated

The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of National RMBS Trust 2011-2.

At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 2,597 loans (2,587 borrowers) totaling approximately AUD750m. Loans included in the pool originated by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, rated 'AA'/Stable/'F1+'). The current Fitch calculated weighted average loan-to-value ratio is 58.7%, and the weighted average seasoning is 18.1 months. The pool comprises 100% fully verified documentation loans. Investment loans comprise 14.8% of the pool, with floating-rate mortgages making up 89.7% of the pool. The pool has geographic diversification, which reflects population distribution with 37.9% of the loans in New South Wales. Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its credit analysis of the transaction

As at the cut-off date, lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) cover was provided on 15.4% of the pool by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, and QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (QBE LMI, 'AA-'/Stable).

"National RMBS 2011-2 is the first RMBS transaction in the Australian market since mid-July," said Adam Daman, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "This transaction also features a soft-bullet USD note that is expected to be issued in the US market."

The expected 'AAAsf' Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A1 and A2 notes are based on: the 7% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B and C notes; the LMI policies; the liquidity facility provided by NAB, which is equivalent to 1.6% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes; the interest rate arrangements the trustee will enter into; and NAB's mortgage servicing capabilities.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the presale report entitled "National RMBS Trust 2011-2", published today.

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

